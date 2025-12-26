// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
FB screengrab/ China Focus
2 min.Read

Smokers beware: Shenzhen mall toilet now has glass panels that turns transparent when detecting smoke

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SHENZHEN: If you’re a smoker in China, you’ll probably want to steer clear of the habit when you visit a mall in Shenzhen in order to avoid a potentially embarrassing situation.

In the men’s toilets on the B1 floor at Shuibei International Centre and Shuibei Golden Plaza, smart glass panels have now been installed in restroom cubicles. These panels are frosted and normally stay this way until a smoker is detected inside. When this happens, the panels turn fully transparent, and an alarm warning is triggered, according to a report in the Guangming Daily.

Smokers are warned well in advance, however. There are signs that read, “Smoking will make the glass transparent. Do not lose control and end up becoming an online sensation.”

According to the Global Times, these signs are “accompanied by a cartoon-style ‘social death’ expression, implying that smoking inside will result in a sharp loss of personal ‘aura’ points.”

599933037 1187968483541398 5417869883727322763 n
FB screengrab/ China Focus

The innovative glass panels appear to be an answer to the long-standing problem of smoking in the toilets of shopping malls, which many customers have complained about.

The Global Times added that there is another commercial building in Shuibei where the smart glass panels have also been installed. This building is popular with families with children and visitors from outside the city, which makes maintaining a smoke-free environment a high priority for its management.

While this innovative smoke-detection system is still on a trial basis, it has won approval from the commercial establishments in the buildings, as well as the public at large. Moreover, it appears to be effective in curbing the number of smokers in these places, and both buildings are said to be taking the next step to fully promote the installation of the panels.

599940936 1187971120207801 1333116831367132917 n
FB screengrab/ China Focus

Netizens have also been supportive of the move, with many saying they hope the idea will catch on.

Nevertheless, some have expressed concerns over privacy and legality. Legal experts have argued that toilets are private spaces, even if the management of shopping malls has the right to curb smoking in public areas.

“Using such technology could violate an individual’s right to privacy and dignity,” reads a report in Plataforma, which adds that experts say that if the technology used in the smart glass malfunctions, this could lead to innocent bathroom users being falsely accused, which could in turn cause problems to the management of the commercial buildings. /TISG

