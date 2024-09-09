SINGAPORE: John Cheston, the managing director of Smiggle, Australia’s popular back-to-school brand, has been dismissed for “serious misconduct.”

The news came from the brand’s owner, Just Group, on Monday in a short but clear statement. However, no further details about the misconduct were provided.

According to The Edge Singapore, Just Group said that Cheston was in a “serious breach of his employment terms,” leading to the immediate termination of his contract.

Smiggle, known for its bright and colourful school accessories, has gained massive popularity since it started as a single shop twenty years ago.

Today, the brand has hundreds of stores worldwide, becoming a go-to name for Australian schoolchildren looking for fun and vibrant water bottles, backpacks, and other school essentials.

Smiggle’s parent company, Premier Investments, also owns well-known brands such as Just Jeans, Portmans, and Peter Alexander.

Cheston is set to take over as CEO of Australian jewellery retailer Lovisa in June next year. His unexpected departure occurs as Premier Investments explores the possibility of spinning off Smiggle and Peter Alexander.

He is also considering a merger of its apparel brands with local department store chain Myer.

Following Cheston’s dismissal, Premier Investments’ shares dropped sharply, falling 8.1% in early trading. By 10:12 am in Sydney, the stock was down 4.7%, trading at A$33.57 (S$29.17). /TISG