SINGAPORE: In a recent post, an online user claimed that a friend’s neighbour has been using up empty corridor space in a residential building for his things. The post included photos of sections of a residential corridor filled with furniture, plants, exercise equipment, and other things. The post questioned whether the resident was being smart or selfish. Many responded, sharing their two cents on the matter.

“A friend shared an image of a corridor in Queenstown/Strathmore Ave, and it had split the group into two camps,” the post read. “Some think that the homeowner is doing no harm and is smart to take advantage of the empty space in the corridor. Others think that it’s selfish and unfair to others in the same block who paid the same amount of money for their home but are unable to occupy the same common space, and a potential fire hazard as well, as the table and bench are blocking access to the panels in the corridor. We are very interested to hear what others think about this.”

There was a mixed response to the post, with some responding with humour and others calling out the resident’s actions. “As a resident, I don’t really mind it provided if I do the same, the neighbour doesn’t kpkb,” said one. “As a TC staff [member], I would clear everything away since it contravenes the SCDF guidelines.”

“It’s not as much about being selfish or smart as it is about tipping the balance such that only he benefits. If it was status quo, aka no one used the free space, or it was equally shared, everyone would be happy. Now his neighbours see him benefit from a space that otherwise likely would not have been used,” wrote another. “I am of the opinion that that kind of section is a communal space and should not be used toward a single party’s benefit. It’s now marking territory and initiates scrambling, much like how panic buying during COVID happens, where limited resources are redirected and hoarded by a minority, leaving insufficient for the majority. Of course, it’s a safety hazard, so to keep everyone politically happy, that should be the reason it should be removed.”

“With these kinds of neighbours, you have to put a stop. Otherwise, the clutter will teach your main door soon,” a third wrote, while a fourth said, “One or two gym equipment is okay as long as it doesn’t block anything and steel doesn’t catch fire easily. That table is blocking the maintenance access panels. That cupboard, like it or not, can be a fire hazard. Yes, it may not catch fire by itself, but you don’t want a flammable object there in the corridor when people are trying to get out. This is selfish. The owner is just staking a claim. If HDB allows this, what is stopping every single other household?”

Still, one wondered what the resident’s neighbours actually think. “Did anyone actually living in that area say anything about it? The opinions of people saying this is selfish are worthless if the actual neighbours are okay with this.”

