Small states, big ideas: Singapore takes the lead in Estonia’s Asian tech and startup expansion

SINGAPORE: Touching down in Singapore during the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t the easiest time to start a new job for Priit Turk. But he had a clear goal: establish Singapore as the link between his tiny Baltic country and the rest of the region, and open Estonia’s first and only embassy in Southeast Asia.

“I didn’t know much about Asia or Singapore before coming,” Ambassador Turk says with a smile. “But very quickly, I saw how much we had in common—both small, ambitious countries that punch above our weight.”

Four years on, as he wraps up his tenure in Singapore, Turk’s legacy is more than diplomatic protocol. It’s a story of how two small nations, both gateways to their respective regions, have found common ground in tech, innovation, and how they view the world

A nation that lives online

Estonia, with 1.3 million people, could be the most advanced digital society anywhere. The birthplace of Skype, people can vote online. And with a few clicks? They’ve gotten right into the meat of government services.

“Estonia has always believed that size shouldn’t limit ambition,” Turk explained. “And Singapore understands that. You’ve done the same with your Smart Nation vision.”

A major chunk of Singapore-Estonia cooperation is motivated by their mutual belief that tech is the tool to address different problems. This ranges from cybersecurity and e-governance to startup assistance and education.

Going beyond tech

Although the digital side of things has received a lot of attention, Turk points out that traditional sectors are also being considered. Singaporean investors are drawn to Estonia’s green energy industry. This includes electronics manufacturing, wind farms, and hydrogen technologies.

He also cites the Estonian business Horizon Pulp & Paper, associated with Singapore’s Tolaram Group, as an illustration of how business relationships can coexist peacefully with tech alliances.

“It’s not just about digital services. There’s a lot of potential in areas like maritime engineering, renewable energy, and precision manufacturing,” he said.

Baltic hub, global ideas

One of Turk’s proudest projects? The Estonian Business Hub in Singapore, rooted right in the financial district. Since its launch, it has become a landing pad for Estonian startups eyeing Southeast Asia.

“Singapore is where our companies come when they look to Asia. The support here—from government agencies to tech partners—is world-class,” says Turk. With events like SWITCH and Singapore Maritime Week, the Hub’s helped Estonian companies in health tech, maritime innovation, and even defence tech connect with local partners.

As Turk explains: “We don’t just network—we’ve seen actual business deals signed right here”.

A European business from your laptop?

Perhaps Estonia’s best-known innovation is its e-Residency program.

It’s distinct appeal? It lets entrepreneurs anywhere in the world launch and run a European Union (EU) business entirely online.

“For a Singaporean startup, this means you can start doing business in Europe without even leaving home,” Turk explained.

Some Singaporean entrepreneurs have already used it, but Turk believes many more could benefit. “It’s a real gateway. And our taxes are lower than most other EU countries,” he added with a chuckle.

It’s an appealing proposition for Singapore’s small businesses. Turk says many are eyeing Europe. But they’re cautious about the cost and complexity of entry, something the e-Residency addresses.

The human connection

What makes the relationship between the two countries so strong, Turk says, isn’t just about tech or trade—it’s about people. “When our researchers, entrepreneurs, or government officials come here, they feel it immediately. There’s a kind of click—same values, same work ethic, same drive to innovate.”

It goes both ways. Singaporean nomads in Estonia discover a country that’s warm, friendly, modern, and perhaps even a kindred spirit. Though the icy winters are a distinct difference.

“Yes, our climates are completely different,” Turk laughed, “but somehow, we understand each other.”

Learning from each other

Estonia’s innovation lab, Accelerate Estonia, works with startups to identify and fix outdated rules that slow innovation. According to Turk, it’s not so different from Singapore’s own Pro-Enterprise Panel, but it is designed for rapid change.

“The real secret sauce is flexibility,” he said. “Technology changes fast. Governments need to keep up—and Estonia and Singapore are both doing that.”

Turk also sees potential for closer ties between universities. While Estonia’s institutions are too small to open campuses in Singapore, they’ve already partnered with NUS and NTU on research projects. “Singapore is already a global education hub. We see a lot of potential for more joint research, student exchange, and innovation transfer.”

Turk also believes that connecting universities with industry—something Singapore’s done with government agencies like A*STAR—can turn academic research into commercially viable realities.

A warm goodbye

As he leaves Singapore, Turk reflects on what he’s built.“This has been one of the most meaningful postings of my career. I’ve seen how much can be achieved when two small countries believe in each other.”

For him, it’s a partnership that’s about more than geography. “We may be far apart on the map, but in mindset and ambition, Estonia and Singapore are very close.”