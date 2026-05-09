SM Lee: Singapore and Malaysia are ‘forever neighbours & working friends’

SINGAPORE: As his five-day working visit to Pahang and Terengganu came to a close on Thursday (May 7), Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong underlined the importance of the relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, whom he called “forever neighbours” and “forever working friends.”

SM Lee acknowledged that the two are “very different countries,” which is why the relationship needs to be worked on.

“We have to understand our differences and make sure that (these) do not cause us to unintentionally cause problems to one another,” he told members of the media.

SM Lee also noted that there is a “very good working relationship” at the national level between Singapore’s Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

PM Wong visited Mr Ibrahim during Ramadan, where he joined the Malayan leader as he broke his fast, and the two Premiers are currently in the Philippines for the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu.

“I’m sure they will meet there too,” said SM Lee, adding that they have good discussions as both leaders are “very clear that they want to develop and strengthen the ties and the cooperation between the two countries.”

On the ministry-level, there is also cooperation on a wide range of issues, from the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link to the Johor Singapore Special Economic Zone, which SM Lee described as “clearly a win-win project.”He also acknowledged, however, that Singapore and Malaysia also have more complicated and long-standing issues involving maritime boundaries, airspace, and water rights, which are still being discussed as resolutions are sought.

“These are things which we have to manage and make sure they stay on track that they do not unintentionally cloud and affect the overall relationship in a bad way. And that is something we always have to work on,” he added.

On his Facebook page, SM Lee has been posting photos from his various meetings all week long. He and his wife, Ho Ching, had an audience with the Sultan of Pahang and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who hosted a lunch for them.

SM Lee also met with the chief ministers of Pahang and Terengganu, as well as other state leaders, discussing various areas of cooperation and business linkages between Singapore and the Malaysian states. /TISG

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