SINGAPORE – On Mar 9, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong emphasized the vital role new citizens play in Singapore’s society and economy. Speaking at the Teck Ghee Citizenship Ceremony at Nanyang Polytechnic, he highlighted how immigrants enrich the nation, bringing new ideas, diverse perspectives, and global connections that help the city-state thrive as a regional and global hub.

As reported by The Straits Times, the senior minister said, “New arrivals bring fresh experiences, diverse perspectives, and global connections. You help us plug into the world and thrive as a regional hub and a global node.” He likened Singapore’s success to that of global cities like London, New York, and Shanghai, which became cultural and economic powerhouses by attracting talent from across the world, fostering an environment of innovation and enterprise.

Immigration: A cornerstone for Singapore’s survival

SM Lee stressed that immigration is crucial for Singapore’s survival, especially given the nation’s limited resources and ageing population. He noted that while larger countries have the advantage of vast populations and natural resources, Singapore’s workforce is already near full employment, and the birth rate remains insufficient to sustain its economy.

To address these challenges, Singapore welcomes around 22,000 new citizens annually, supplementing the 30,000 babies born to citizens each year. The need for new citizens is clear—they help sustain economic growth, inject energy into the workforce, and ensure that the nation remains competitive on the global stage. SM Lee also acknowledged the potential challenges that come with immigration, including heightened competition, but argued that these challenges ultimately lead to a more vibrant economy and brighter opportunities for future generations.

Integrating new citizens into Singapore’s society

While immigration offers clear economic benefits, SM Lee recognized the sensitive nature of integrating new citizens into Singapore’s social fabric. He pointed to tensions in many European countries, where large inflows of immigrants have led to political and social divisions. In Singapore, however, the government plays an active role in ensuring that integration is managed carefully and sensitively, fostering harmonious relations between different ethnic groups.

SM Lee noted that every new citizen undergoes the Singapore Citizenship Journey, which educates them on the nation’s values and cultural norms. Additionally, the People’s Association runs numerous programs designed to help newcomers settle in and contribute to their communities. He urged new citizens to engage actively with Singapore’s society and contribute to its continued success.

At the same time, he called on existing Singaporeans to welcome newcomers with open arms and reject nativist and xenophobic sentiments that could harm the nation’s social cohesion. “We must ensure that Singapore remains a place where everyone, regardless of background, feels they have a stake in its success,” he said.

Personal stories of new citizens

Among the new citizens were individuals like Ms. Prithikka Divyashini, 19, who moved to Singapore from Malaysia 12 years ago. A student at ITE College East and an active volunteer, Prithikka expressed her pride in becoming a Singaporean and her belief that citizenship will provide her with greater opportunities to excel.

Dr Pham The Hanh, a 46-year-old engineering lecturer who came to Singapore in 2003 from Vietnam on a scholarship, also received his citizenship at the ceremony. He shared that it was the warmth and kindness of Singaporeans that made him decide to settle here. He now gives back to the community by providing free tuition to local students and is committed to contributing to Singapore’s educational landscape.

These stories illustrate how new citizens not only benefit from Singapore’s opportunities but also actively contribute to its community, economy, and cultural life, reinforcing the importance of immigration in the nation’s continued prosperity.