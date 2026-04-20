SM Lee: ‘If the situation gets worse, we are ready to do more’

SINGAPORE: At the Teck Ghee CCC-CDC Education Merit Award Presentation Ceremony over the weekend, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated the student awardees as well as their families. However, he also touched on the current conflict in the Middle East, underlining what the government is doing to support Singaporeans, and adding that it is ready to do more should the situation intensify.

The war in the Middle East

On the war in Iran, SM Lee noted that in the short amount of time since the conflict broke out, so many things have happened, including the loss of thousands of lives.

The conflict has also resulted in the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to an energy crisis that has disproportionately affected Asian countries, including Singapore, “although fortunately not quite as bad as some of our neighbours.”

SM Lee noted the ceasefire and the recent confusion over the blockade of the strait, saying “it is hard to tell exactly what is happening, and it is impossible to say how things will turn out.”

He also pointed out that even if the war stopped immediately, its effects would be far-reaching, which is why the government immediately implemented a S$1 billion package, to help households and businesses This includes releasing S$500 CDC vouchers in June instead of January, increasing the Cost-of-Living Special Payment by S$200 per person, as well as targeted help for those who are most affected.

SM Lee added that while the support measures would not solve everything, they provide help so that households and businesses can cope with the immediate pressures

“The Government is tracking what is happening closely, and I am sure so are you. If the situation gets worse, we are ready to do more, and we can do more. Having built up our resources and capabilities over the years, we have what it takes. And I think we are in a strong position to deal with the situation, and to help Singaporeans survive the crisis,” he said.

No point in getting anxious

As he was addressing students, SM Lee urged them to focus on what is before them, including their studies, friendships, and personal growth. He reminded them to make time for sports and other activities that help develop their character.

“What matters is not just how well you do in your exam, but also to keep learning, keep improving, and building the confidence and the resilience that will see you through the rest of your lives,” he said.

As for the adults, the former Prime Minister reminded them that while they should be watching out for world events, he also said, “there is no point getting anxious about things which are beyond our control. As the saying goes, keep calm and carry on.”

He encouraged them to focus on the practical things each person can do, such as conserving energy and volunteering in community organisations, which he characterised as “one of Singapore’s strengths.” /TISG

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