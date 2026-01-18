Six arrested in islandwide illegal horse betting crackdown; over S$70,000 seized

SINGAPORE: Six people were arrested after police carried out coordinated raids across several parts of Singapore, uncovering what authorities say was an illegal horse racing and betting operation.

The arrests took place on Thursday (Jan 15) during an islandwide enforcement exercise. The suspects: five men and one woman aged between 32 and 65, were picked up at multiple residential locations following simultaneous police action.

In a statement released on Saturday (Jan 17), the Singapore Police Force said officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, the Police Intelligence Department, and the Special Operations Command took part in the operation. The raids covered areas including Boon Lay Way, Tengah Avenue, Pandan Gardens, Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, and Jurong West Streets 91 and 93.

Police seized more than S$70,000 in cash during the operation. Computers, mobile phones, and other electronic devices, along with gambling paraphernalia, were also recovered. Preliminary investigations indicate that all six individuals were involved in illegal horse racing and betting, and the investigations are ongoing.

Although gambling in Singapore is tightly regulated, illegal betting activities continue to operate within neighbourhoods, relying on private contacts and digital tools. Authorities have said such operations are difficult to detect but can cause significant financial and social harm when left unchecked.

The Gambling Control Act 2022 imposes penalties for illegal gambling offences, which include fines of up to S$500,000 and jail terms of up to seven years. Individuals working as agents may face fines of up to S$200,000 and similar jail terms. Participants who place bets with illegal operators risk fines of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

The police said they will continue to take firm action against illegal gambling and urged the public to stay away from unlicensed betting activities. Those seeking help for gambling-related issues can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling’s hotline at 1800-666-8668.