Sip if you dare: Beijing café turns creepy crawlies into a 45-yuan coffee challenge

Imagine strolling into a museum café in Beijing, expecting a latte or cappuccino, and instead being offered a cup topped with ground cockroaches and mixed with dried yellow mealworms. That’s right—this insect-infused coffee costs about 45 yuan (roughly S$8) and is turning curious sippers into full-blown internet sensations.

Beijing’s bug brew: Coffee for the brave

Early tasters describe it as “burnt and slightly sour,” which, depending on your tolerance for adventure, might sound either intriguing or terrifying. The drink, launched at the end of June, has since gone viral online, proving that some people will try anything for a story—or maybe just for the protein.

An employee at the museum café explained, “As an insect-themed museum, it seemed like a good idea to have drinks that match.” Fair point. Why not sip what the exhibits are all about?

Creepy-crawly concoctions: Not just for Halloween

The roach latte is only the beginning. The café also serves a pitcher-plant juice drink, and during Halloween, brave souls could try an ant-topped concoction. Don’t worry—safety is taken seriously. All ingredients come from trusted traditional Chinese medicine herb shops, with cockroach powder said to support circulation and yellow mealworms packing an immune-boosting punch.

Young, adventurous visitors are lining up for the challenge, while parents with children generally steer clear. Blogger Chen Xi braved the cup on a dare from his followers. “Well, it’s not as disgusting as I thought,” he admitted with a grimace. Others online, however, weren’t convinced, with one commenter declaring, “I dare not drink it even if you pay me.”

And if you think Beijing’s bug coffee is the weirdest thing happening in China’s café scene, think again. Earlier this year, cafes in Yunnan paired coffee with deep-fried worms, and in Jiangxi, adventurous baristas spiced up lattes with chilli and hot pepper powder. Clearly, when it comes to coffee innovation, Chinese cafés are boldly going where no caffeine has gone before.