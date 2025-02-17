SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) announced on Feb 17 the appointment of Mr Chng Lay Chew and Mr Ng Chin Hwee as its new non-executive, independent directors.

Mr Chng, 67, was the chief financial officer (CFO) of the Singapore Exchange from December 2011 to September 2020. He holds 30,000 SingPost shares.

Mr Ng, 64, was previously the chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director of SIA Engineering from April 2020 to September 2023.

The leadership changes came months after the termination of three SingPost senior executives—former group CEO Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer Vincent Yik, and Li Yu, CEO of the International Business Unit—for negligence in handling whistleblower reports.

Mr Phang later stepped down from SingPost’s board in January 2024.

According to The New Paper, former local operations CEO Shahrin Abdol Salam also resigned this month. His role has since been taken over by group chief operating officer (GCOO) Neo Su Yin, who has assumed additional responsibility as Singapore CEO.

Before the latest announcement, SingPost’s shares closed at S$0.56 on Feb 14, up 0.9 per cent or S$0.005. /TISG

