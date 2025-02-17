Business

SingPost appoints former SGX CFO Chng Lay Chew and former SIA Engineering CEO Ng Chin Hwee as new independent directors

ByMary Alavanza

February 17, 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) announced on Feb 17 the appointment of Mr Chng Lay Chew and Mr Ng Chin Hwee as its new non-executive, independent directors.

Mr Chng, 67, was the chief financial officer (CFO) of the Singapore Exchange from December 2011 to September 2020. He holds 30,000 SingPost shares.

Mr Ng, 64, was previously the chief executive officer  (CEO) and executive director of SIA Engineering from April 2020 to September 2023. 

The leadership changes came months after the termination of three SingPost senior executives—former group CEO Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer Vincent Yik, and Li Yu, CEO of the International Business Unit—for negligence in handling whistleblower reports.

Mr Phang later stepped down from SingPost’s board in January 2024.

According to The New Paper, former local operations CEO Shahrin Abdol Salam also resigned this month. His role has since been taken over by group chief operating officer (GCOO) Neo Su Yin, who has assumed additional responsibility as Singapore CEO.

Before the latest announcement, SingPost’s shares closed at S$0.56 on Feb 14, up 0.9 per cent or S$0.005. /TISG

Read also: SingPost cautions ‘no certainty’ in asset sales

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Acra’s third deadline extension raises red flags over persistent e-service failures

February 17, 2025 Gemma Iso
Business

Surviving the talent war: 11 strategies to secure top talent and build a future-proof workforce

February 16, 2025 Gemma Iso
Business

Business sentiment improves in 2024 despite ongoing challenges—UOB

February 16, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Singapore News

CEO and co-founder of KIP Protocol denies involvement in $LIBRA token alleged rug pull amid fraud charges against Argentina’s President

February 18, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

‘Respect me!’ — IT boss slams desk, points his finger in SG worker’s face, threatens and humiliates him during meeting

February 18, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Malaysia

Mother dies in crash while rushing injured son to hospital in Jitra

February 17, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Entertainment

Save Our Screens: Cathay Cineplexes launches S$100 voucher deal for 10 movies, popcorn, and drinks

February 17, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.