Single ticket makes bettor overnight millionaire after Toto jackpot snowballed to S$13 million

SINGAPORE: A single lottery ticket holder has struck it big in Singapore, taking home nearly S$13 million in the Toto cascade draw held on Monday (May 4).

The winning combination for the draw was 7, 18, 19, 30, 36, and 48, with 11 drawn as the additional number. The Group 1 prize, totalling S$12,813,283, was claimed by just one ticket purchased through the Singapore Pools account betting service.

According to information published on the Singapore Pools website, the winning entry was a QuickPick Ordinary ticket. It remains unclear whether the ticket was bought by an individual or shared among a group.

While the top prize went to a single winner, 17 tickets secured the Group 2 prize, with each payout exceeding S$87,000.

The jackpot had been steadily growing in the lead-up to the draw. Starting at more than S$1.2 million on April 23, it climbed significantly after consecutive draws produced no Group 1 winners, reaching over S$5.7 million by April 30. The eventual payout was boosted further under Toto’s cascade system.

Under revised rules, if the top prize is not won for three consecutive draws, the jackpot rolls over and must be distributed in the fourth draw, regardless of whether any ticket matches all six numbers. This mechanism contributed to the substantial prize pool seen on May 4.

The previous cascade draw, held on Jan 29, saw six winning tickets share a jackpot of S$13.5 million.

Following the latest win, queues at Toto outlets are expected to grow as interest surges. Singapore Pools has reminded the public to gamble responsibly.