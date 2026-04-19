Single parent says stable, low-stress job no longer feels enough as pay and growth remain limited

SINGAPORE: What happens when a “comfortable” job starts to feel like a dead end? For one single parent in their 30s, the very stability that once offered security is now raising uncomfortable questions about money, growth, and the future.

On Saturday (Apr 18), the individual turned to Reddit’s “askSingapore” forum to seek advice.

In their post, they wrote that their role is fairly stable, manageable, and relatively free of stress. But beneath that calm surface, frustrations have been quietly building. Their monthly pay falls below S$4,000 before CPF contributions, and with no clear path for progression, they say it feels like time is slipping by.

“There is no growth in this company and no career progression; I feel like I am getting older and need a better place to work with higher pay. I realised that an accountant’s job is low-paying. Please help me know what to do,” they wrote, hoping others might offer direction.

Now, they find themselves at a crossroads. Should they start fresh and actively search for a better opportunity, or stay put for another year to gain more experience and avoid the risks that come with moving?

“I am seeking a position with higher pay and career progression. I am contemplating whether to move to another company and begin searching for a new job or to stay for one more year,” they shared.

They also offered a candid snapshot of their work history, admitting their resume may not stand out. Much of their experience has been across small and medium enterprises, with relatively short stints.

“My work history includes:

* SME: 1 year as a contract employee

* SME: 1 year, which I left due to a toxic work environment

* SME: 7 months, which I left because the job required working on weekends and Sundays, negatively impacting my mental health

* Current Employer: 1 year, where the work is straightforward and not stressful. I have a private degree in accounting and am currently employed as an executive.”

“Your current flight risk is way too high.”

In the comments, Singaporean Redditors were pretty blunt with the post author, saying their resume might not be strong enough to warrant a higher pay grade.

They also pointed out that even if they do land a higher-paying job, it would likely come with a lot more responsibilities, which could be a downside given their situation as a single parent.

“I suggest you should stay between 3-5 years in this current job for more experience,” one user advised. “This is to show future employers that you have some staying power. And then perhaps in that space of time, see if you can upgrade your accounting skills, that might cause future employers to look upon your CV favourably. Good luck.”

Another chimed in, “In my opinion, it’s better to take on the higher-level responsibilities first internally since your role is currently not stressful and gain that experience, then jump to another higher role, such as an accountant. Then consider getting your CPA license to open more doors.”

A third added, “You can try applying here and there, but realistically, it’s too tough if you don’t distinguish your resume. Your current flight risk is way too high, given you have 4 jobs with at most 1 year of experience each. The ‘job hop to increase pay’ route doesn’t exist for low experience.”

In other news, a frustrated software engineer took to social media to share that the firm he works for, which he hinted is an “infamous three-letter local IT company,” has been assigning him non-technical work for the past two years.

“I have not learned ANYTHING technical; every project I’m put on is just me doing PowerPoint and admin work,” he wrote on the r/singaporejobs forum. “Yet, I am expected to OT on weekends and even till midnight due to the sheer amount of work there is to do. It seems like the horror stories about this company are true.”

Read more: ‘I’m just doing powerpoints and admin work’: Software engineer frustrated over non-technical workload at company