Singapore’s Winners & Losers 2022: Part 1—The Winners!

SINGAPORE — 2022 has been a momentous year for many in Singapore, with the country reopening after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

It was a tough year for most Singaporeans due to rising food and property prices, and while inflation has eased slightly of late, economists remain cautious in their outlook for at least the first half of next year, after which the situation is expected to improve. Nevertheless, 2022 will be looked back at as a big win for some and perhaps the opposite for others.

Here is The Independent Singapore’s list of some of the biggest winners and losers for 2022.

Biggest winners!

Lawrence Wong

This year, the succession question was answered pretty definitively, with the speculation around who would be the next Prime Minister put to an end with Mr Wong chosen as the leader of the People’s Action Party‘s fourth-generation (4G) team as well as his promotion as Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore. We wish DPM Wong the best of luck! As the saying goes, “With great power comes great responsibility.”

K Shanmugam

Singapore’s Minister of Law and Home Affairs has always been a force to reckon with, and 2022 was no different.

Two distinct events stand out for this year involving Mr Shanmugam: One, his challenge to billionaire Richard Branson to a debate on the death penalty, to which the British tycoon declined.

Two, beating his personal deadlift record at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta last month. He completed one rep of 125kg, better than his previous record of 105kg and over twice his own body weight.

He then proceeded to challenge House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin to a lift-off, but in a friendly way and calling it a “fun thing.” Still, that was quite the flex.

Singapore’s LGBTQ community

In 2022, not only was Pink Dot, the country’s annual gay pride parade able to gather in person but it was also attended by not one but two Members of Parliament—PAP’s Henry Kwek (Kebun Baru SMC) and the Workers’ Party’s Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC).

In August, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Rally speech that the government would repeal Section 377A and decriminalise sex between men “to bring the law into line with current social mores.”

On Nov 29, the Parliament of Singapore passed a bill to repeal Section 377A, which activists had fought for many years.

Grand Prix

The Singapore Grand Prix roared back to life this year after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic. Locals and tourists flocked not only to the races but also to the Grand Prix adjacent events such as parties, concerts and more. Not even the massive crowds, the pouring rain and then the resulting mud could dampen anyone’s spirits.

The tourism sector

With the country reopening, the tourism sector has come back to life. This, of course, has had a positive impact on the airline, hotel, and food and beverage industries among others, although manpower issues remain.

Big events came back to Singapore, including F1 and concerts from Billie Eilish and Jay Chou. Blackpink is also set to come next year.

Hotels have been able to fetch the highest prices in ten years, with a room going for $259 per night on average. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg