Singapore’s war on vaping heats up — Puff and you could end up in prison

SINGAPORE: Vaping in Singapore is about to face much harsher consequences, including jail time, as the government plans to address the issue as seriously as drug offences, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in a national address on Sunday.

“So far, we’ve treated vaping like tobacco; at most, we impose a fine, but that’s no longer enough,” Wong declared. “We will treat this as a drug issue and impose much stiffer penalties.”

According to a recent Bloomberg report, this change comes amid rising concerns about harmful substances in illegal vapes. Health officials report that around one-third of confiscated vapes contain etomidate, a powerful anaesthetic that can cause hallucinations and even permanent organ damage when misused. Medical specialists usually employ etomidate to bring drowsiness and get someone sedated, but it is now being misapplied in leisure vapes, resulting in fear within medical administration and law enforcement communities.

Under the new policy, individuals caught selling vapes with such substances could face prison time. Users will be required to undergo mandatory rehabilitation. For repeat offenders, there will be a minimum jail sentence of one year.

Singapore will also classify etomidate as a controlled substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Once this takes effect, users of etomidate-laced vapes will face the same legal consequences as those caught with hard drugs like cocaine or heroin.

Notwithstanding the countrywide prohibition on vaping, prohibited merchandise continues to enter the Lion City. “People are still smuggling vapes in and finding ways to get around our laws,” Wong said, promising that the government would strengthen enforcement.

These measures mark a significant increase in Singapore’s zero-tolerance stance on vaping and drug use. They signal that the city-state is ready to take further action to protect public health.