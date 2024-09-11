Business

Singapore’s UOB aims to take control of the US$2 trillion trade finance market in Southeast Asia

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

September 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: United Overseas Bank (UOB) aims to take control of trade financing in Southeast Asia, taking advantage of the region’s appeal as a beneficiary, resulting from a widening chasm between the United States and China.

UOB is Singapore’s third-largest lender by assets, and the bank serves thousands of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporate giants. It is now trying to capture a chunk of the US$2 trillion trade that flows into the region.

According to a South China Morning Post report, UOB group head of wholesale banking and markets, Frederick Chin, said:

“The bright spot will be in ASEAN for the next few years. We are already the number one trade bank in ASEAN, and I want to invest [our resources] to dominate this region.”

SEA benefits from the economic fallout from Washington-Beijing tensions; because of this, the region’s top economies attracted more foreign direct investment than China for the first time in more than 10 years in 2023.

See also  The invisible Myanmarese in Singapore

UOB’s global wholesale banking offers a suite of products, including loans, trade services, cash management, and advisory services. The segment produced a record income of S$7.1 billion in 2023.

Despite its huge regional presence, the bank only commanded one per cent of the market with around US$22 billion in trade assets in 2023.

“Nobody dominates this space. That is why I want to invest heavily. Five per cent by 2026 is my initial target,” said Chin, who was speaking in an interview in Ho Chi Minh city last week.

The bank will prioritize sizeable regional corporate clients, and when it comes to multinationals, UOB hopes to position itself as a regional service bank. Chin said that SME suppliers will also be their focus to build a closed-loop business ecosystem.

He said that the bank would focus on sectoral trends, namely Malaysia’s semiconductor sector, Indonesia’s mining and renewables, Thailand’s automotive and other high-value sectors and Vietnam’s electronics and textile sectors.

See also  A complaint to beat all complaints

“Our strategy for future growth is all about connectivity. We aim to do well to capture foreign direct investment. When companies build factories, we finance them. And from there, we can capture the goods and subsequent trade flows.”

Featured image: Depositphotos

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Business

After reportedly firing over 80% of staff, Qoo10 now under investigation for delayed payments

September 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

PwC teams up with AI firms to enhance legal services at NewLaws

September 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore among APAC companies that prefer hybrid work while China and India push for 5-days office work

September 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.