Singapore’s Under-23 team has been unveiled for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has recently announced the 23 athletes who will represent Singapore in the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will be held from Sep 3 to 9, 2025, at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho, Vietnam. 

Singapore is placed in Group C for the qualifiers, alongside host country Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Yemen. Singapore will first play against Yemen on Sep 3 at 5 pm. The squad will then face Vietnam on Sep 6, at 8 p.m. and will finish by battling against Bangladesh on Sep 9 at 5 p.m. 

Athletes to compete

The Qualifiers team is one of the youngest in recent years, with an average age of just 20. The squad includes 17-year-olds Harith Danish, Luth Harith, and Rae Peh, who have done well during their training period and rightfully earned their spot in the tournament. 

Other players who will participate have given very good performances both in national and international competitions. Athletes Amir Syafiz and Andrew Aw have played over 50 games each in the Singapore Premier League (SPL). Hougang United’s forward Louka Tan-Vaissiere also stood out after winning last season’s SPL Under-21 top scorer award with a total of 28 goals. 

The Singapore team also has players based overseas, like Jonan Tan, Muhammad Asis, and Khairin Nadim, who play for the Portuguese club FC Vizela. 

Here is the list of athletes who will participate in the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers for Singapore:

Name

Club
Ainun Nuha Young Lions
Aizil Yazid Young Lions
Firman Nabil Young Lions
Adam Reefdy Young Lions
Andrew Aw Young Lions
Aqil Yazid Young Lions
Junki Yoshimura Young Lions
Kieran Teo Young Lions
Luth Harith Young Lions
Marcus Mosses Young Lions
Raoul Suhaimi Young Lions
Ajay Robson Young Lions
Ethan Pinto Geylang International
Harith Danish Young Lions
Muhammad Asis FC Vizela (Portugal)
Ong Yu En Young Lions
Rae Peh BG Tampines Rovers
Ryu Hardy Young Lions
Amir Syafiz Young Lions
Jonan Tan FC Vizela (Portugal)
Khairin Nadim FC Vizela (Portugal)
Kian Jared Ghadessy Young Lions
Louka Tan-Vaissiere Young Lions

 

Head coach Firdaus Kassim said he was happy with the team’s improvement during their training and acknowledged the progress made by the team. 

“The boys have really grown and gelled as a team over the course of our preparations. We have worked hard to build resilience within the squad, and I am encouraged by the progress they have made,” Firdaus stated. 

The head coach also declared that his demands for the team are clear and that is for them to be competitive in all of their matches. 

On social media, netizens expressed their support for the national team. One netizen commented: “Nice to see a good mix of the youngsters and players who’ve had experience with the senior squad. Let’s go, Young Lions! 💪.” 

Another netizen also remarked that the athletes were young, and they should be fearless, confident, and play their hearts out. 

 

