Monday, September 1, 2025
Singapore’s squad named for September FIFA matches

Aiah Bathan
Aiah Bathan

Singapore’s National Team interim head coach Gavin Lee has finally revealed the 26 players who will compete for the September FIFA International window matches. The Lions are set to battle against Malaysia and Myanmar to prepare for their AFC Asian Cup qualifier game against India in October. 

Their first match against Malaysia, also known as the Causeway Derby, will take place at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Sep 4. It will be followed by their match against Myanmar in a closed-door Men’s ‘A’ International game. 

 

Coach Lee said: “Training sessions have been purposeful. With our overseas-based players back, alongside players who have been part of the squad at home, we have a good balance of experience and energy.” 

Moreover, he declared that the games against Malaysia and Myanmar will give them the time and opportunity to align and improve the team before the October qualifiers. “Competition for places is strong, and I’m certain that will help us drive the team to perform at its best,” he added.

Meet the athletes

The national team will include seven players from abroad who are all currently in Thailand, namely Jordan Emaviwe, Kyoga Nakamura, brothers Ryhan and Harhys Stewart, and the Fandi brothers — Irfan, Ikhsan, and Ilhan.

Furthermore, Jared Gallagher, Nazrul Nazari, Ryaan Sanizal, and Joel Chew have been pulled back to be part of the team. Shawal Anuar is also back after missing the June matches.

Unfortunately, Captain Hariss Harun won’t be able to play in the September matches due to injury. Despite this, he will be with the team to help and support them.

Here is the final list of athletes who will compete at the September FIFA window matches:

Name 

Club 
Izwan Mahbud Lion City Sailors
Rudy Khairullah Geylang International
Syazwan Buhari BG Tampines Rovers
Akram Azman Lion City Sailors
Amirul Adli BG Tampines Rovers
Irfan Najeeb BG Tampines Rovers
Jordan Emaviwe BG Pathum United (THA)
Nazrul Nazari Geylang International
Irfan Fandi Port FC (THA)
Ryaan Sanizal Hougang United
Safuwan Baharudin Lion City Sailors
Ryhan Stewart Kanchanaburi Power (THA)
Lionel Tan Lion City Sailors
Joel Chew BG Tampines Rovers
Farhan Zulkifli Hougang United
Jared Gallagher Albirex Niigata (S)
Hami Syahin Lion City Sailors
Glenn Kweh BG Tampines Rovers
Kyoga Nakamura Bangkok United (THA)
Shah Shahiran BG Tampines Rovers
Song Uiyoung Lion City Sailors
Harhys Stewart Uthai Thani (THA)
Abdul Rasaq Akeem Lion City Sailors
Ikhsan Fandi Ratchaburi FC (THA)
Shawal Anuar Lion City Sailors
Ilhan Fandi Buriram United (THA)
Previously, head coach Gavin Lee has picked 25 local players to train together as part of their preparations for the September games. Read more about the centralised training team here

 

