SINGAPORE: In recent months, the issue of vaping devices being used to consume illegal drugs has become an increasingly pressing topic in Singapore, with lawmakers, parents, social service providers, and youths themselves voicing concerns over its growing prevalence. This issue has made its way into parliamentary discussions multiple times this year, sparking debates over potential measures to combat this emerging threat.

Drug-laced vapes – a new danger for youths

Highlighted in a recent article from Channel News Asia, the use of vapes for consuming controlled substances like ketamine and etomidate has become a significant concern. These drugs, often hidden in vape devices, pose both health risks and challenges for authorities trying to identify them. In response to questions raised by Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher de Souza, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam acknowledged the collaboration between authorities on detection and deterrence efforts but emphasized that these cases remain relatively rare.

However, in recent months, there have been notable seizures of vapes mixed with illegal substances. In January, over 8,700 vapes, including “Kpods” laced with etomidate, were confiscated by authorities, further highlighting the extent of the problem. The presence of such drugs in vapes is a growing concern for youths, who may unknowingly fall victim to this new trend.

Government and lawmakers stepping up efforts

MPs and social service organizations have expressed alarm over the rising number of youths using vapes for illicit purposes. For instance, MP Tan Wu Meng shared alarming concerns from his Clementi ward, where young residents voiced fears about the widespread use of vapes in schools, some containing illegal drugs. Dr Tan, a medical professional, noted that while these youths are not directly involved in vaping, they are aware of peers who are, and are worried about the harmful impact on their friends. This concern is also echoed by parents, who are increasingly worried that vaping could be a gateway to more dangerous drug use. As a result, there are calls for more decisive action to prevent the problem from escalating.

The National Council Against Drug Abuse’s former member, MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, pointed to global reports of vapes being laced with dangerous substances like xylazine, a powerful tranquillizer. He warned that the discreet nature of vaping could make it a gateway to drugs, especially with the increasing number of young people experimenting with these devices. Meanwhile, the Government Parliamentary Committee for Home Affairs and Law is exploring ways to tighten regulations surrounding vapes and their marketing to curb this emerging threat.

Youth organizations highlight growing challenge

Social service agencies in Singapore are also noticing a disturbing trend among youths. At Fei Yue Community Services, young people have mentioned friends using vapes that contain drugs, though the exact substances are often unspecified. Many youths are misinformed, thinking that consuming drugs via vapes is “safer” and harder for authorities to detect. As a result, the challenge of identifying drug use through vapes is growing. The drugs are often synthesized with various chemicals, making detection more difficult with traditional urine tests.

Care Corner Singapore has recently raised alarms about Kpods, a vape device laced with drugs, which is marketed as a less harmful alternative. These devices are reportedly being used by youths as young as 12 years old, with some individuals purchasing them for between S$50 and S$100. Social workers and case managers are stressing the need for stronger awareness campaigns and accountability to combat this issue. It is clear that authorities must act quickly to prevent vapes from becoming a widespread tool for drug abuse among the youth.

With vaping devices increasingly used for consuming illegal drugs, Singapore faces an urgent need to address this rising concern not only through legislation but also through education and prevention strategies aimed at young people. The challenge is complex, but the growing awareness of this issue presents an opportunity to prevent further harm and ensure the safety of the next generation.