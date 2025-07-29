Singapore’s Matin Ilhan signs with Portugal’s Leixoes SC, eyes SEA Games 2025

SINGAPORE: In an encouraging and positive development for Singapore’s football, an increasing number of young players have ventured out of their comfort zone to pursue their dreams in European leagues, with Portugal emerging as a hotspot, to hone their skills and gain valuable experience.

The latest footballer to make the move to Portugal is Matin Ilhan, who has signed for Leixoes Sport Club for the upcoming 2025 – 2026 season. The 22-year-old winger officially signed his professional football contract with Leixoes on Jun 3 and has set his sights on representing the Singapore U22 national team at the year-end Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand.

“I am thankful for all the support I have received from my family, coaches, and teammates, and I hope I can continue improving to live up to their expectations. It is every footballer’s dream to have an opportunity to play in Europe, and I am grateful for this opportunity to grow and become a better player in Portugal,” expressed Matin, whose passion for football began with futsal at age five.

Matin’s professional career reflects the aspirations of a Singaporean youth who has chosen to pursue his dream of developing in the sport that he loves, demonstrating that with hard work and the right opportunities, young players can grow beyond the local limitations to reach their full potential.

“One day, I hope to realise my other dream of representing Singapore on the international stage and show the world what Singaporean players are capable of,” added Matin, who previously gained first-team training experience while playing for the U21 teams of Tanjong Pagar United and Lion City Sailors.

As Matin embarks on this new chapter with Leixoes, he aims to not only advance his professional career in Portugal but also to contribute to the Singapore football scene.

Leixoes are currently playing in Liga Portugal 2, the second-tier of Portugal’s professional football league. The club is managed by 36-year-old João Nuno Fonseca, who took over earlier in the month from former manager Cristiano Brito.

The club, which played its home games at Estadio do Mar, ended the 2024 – 2025 league season in 13th spot in the 18-team league on 41 points, with a record of 10 wins, 11 draws, and 13 losses, while scoring 37 goals and conceding 42 goals.

The new season will begin on Aug 9, and Leixoes will play host to FC Felgueiras the following day in their first match of the season.

European Football Dream Starts Young

During the early days when he was enjoying the sport, Matin trained at LFA Academy, and subsequently, he sharpened his technical skills when he moved to Chelsea Football Club’s Soccer School Singapore.

Matin’s abilities on the field also proved to be a level above his schoolmates when he was selected to play for the Anglo-Chinese School’s (International) U16 age-group team when he was just 13 years old.

He later represented Saint Gabriel’s in the U15 COE and B Division, finishing as the league’s third-highest scorer before COVID cut the season short.

The pandemic did not stop Martin from continuing his love for football and development on the field, as he later joined Euro Soccer Academy prior to his stint at Tanjong Pagar and the Sailors.

Seizing the opportunity in Portugal

Two years ago, Matin’s football journey reached a turning point as he took a leap of faith and moved to Portugal after he earned a trial through the Individual Football Training Asia.

Since then, he has been immersed in a competitive and merit-driven environment that prioritises player development and pushes him to grow both technically and mentally.

“Matin has impressed me with how quickly he has adapted to the intensity of Portuguese football. While he has the technical gift to excel, he has always supplemented that with hard work and eagerness to learn. This has led to his signing with the club, and we are excited to see how he utilises and develops his skillsets with us,” commented André Castro, president of Leixões SC.

His journey from the day he showed an interest in football until he fulfilled his dream of joining a European football club was significantly boosted by the unwavering support of his parents, who have been instrumental in nurturing his love for football.

Their constant encouragement gave Matin the confidence to pursue opportunities abroad while also staying grounded in his goals.

“We are incredibly proud of Matin and his courage to chase his dreams in Europe. The journey ahead will not be easy, but we believe that Matin has always given his best and will continue to do so while staying focused on his goals,” shared Matin’s dad, Faizal Basheer.

“As parents, it brings us great joy to see him pursue what he loves, and we will continue to support him as he grows in this journey.”

Matin’s professional career reflects the aspirations of a Singaporean youth who has chosen to pursue his dream of developing in the sport that he loves, demonstrating that with hard work and the right opportunities, young players are able to grow beyond the local limitations to reach their full potential.

Matin is among a growing group of young Singaporean players testing themselves in Portugal. Those who have made the move to Portugal include players such as Nur Muhammad Asis, Khairin Nadim, Aymann Aris, Krishav Ram, and Jonan Tan, reflecting a rising interest among Singapore’s youth to develop in Europe.