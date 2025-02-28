Singapore News Technology

Singapore’s internet – global leader in affordability

ByGemma Iso

February 28, 2025
SINGAPORE: In an increasingly digital world, access to fast and affordable internet has become crucial for businesses and consumers. According to recent data from Meltwater featured in a Singapore Business Review article, Singapore stands out as one of the most cost-effective countries for fixed broadband data, with an average cost of just US$1.02 (S$1.37) per megabit per second (Mbps). This competitive pricing positions Singapore alongside countries like Thailand and Romania, offering affordable broadband at nearly identical rates of US$1.02 and US$1.01 per Mbps, respectively.

When compared to other global regions, Singapore’s broadband pricing proves to be a significant advantage. It is notably more affordable than internet services in nations like Australia (US$1.05), Switzerland (US$1.54), and Kenya (US$2.07), making it an attractive destination for both residents and international businesses.

While many countries are striving to improve their broadband infrastructure and pricing, a few nations still face significantly higher costs. The UAE, Ghana, and Switzerland are among those with the highest broadband prices, with the average cost per Mbps reaching US$4.31, US$2.58, and US$2.07, respectively. These figures highlight the stark contrast in broadband affordability when compared to Singapore’s more budget-friendly rates.

The affordability of broadband in Singapore is not just a win for consumers but also provides a major boost to businesses. With access to reliable, high-speed internet at a reasonable cost, companies in Singapore are well-positioned to remain competitive on the global stage, driving innovation and economic growth. For residents, affordable broadband means better connectivity, supporting remote work, education, and access to digital services.

Singapore’s success in maintaining one of the most affordable broadband services globally reflects its commitment to fostering a robust digital economy. As the world continues to prioritize internet access as a critical utility, Singapore’s competitive pricing will continue to play a key role in ensuring that both businesses and individuals can stay connected, work efficiently, and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

