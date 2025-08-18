Singapore’s chewing gum ban just got chewed out – ‘Unthinkables’ defies the law without breaking it

SINGAPORE: In a country known for its clean streets, organised lines, and strict ban on chewing gum, one agency has just achieved the unthinkable. Literally.

A recent story from Abduzeedo.com featured BBH Singapore, the creative force behind some of the most discussed campaigns in Asia, has launched “Unthinkables!”. This product looks, tastes, and chews like gum. The twist? It isn’t gum. By ingeniously steering the country’s enduring prohibition, this invention isn’t just a sugary indulgence; it’s a dazzling advertising manoeuvre.

The ban that sparked the bite

To appreciate the cleverness of Unthinkables!, there’s a need to revisit 1992 when Singapore announced one of its most celebrated regulations — a veto on the sale and import of chewing gum. This prohibition was designed to safeguard public property, particularly train entrances and elevators, from gum defacement. The law rapidly became a representation of Singapore’s firm governance. Those who violate could face cumbersome penalties, and the law has been imposed for more than three decades.

This altered the simple act of chewing gum into a defiant fantasy. That’s where BBH Singapore saw an opportunity.

Rebellion, repackaged

On the surface, Unthinkables! seems to brazenly challenge the law. Its cheerful, flamboyant packet, decked in exciting pinks, purples, and blues, piercingly declares its source: “FROM THE LAND THAT BANNED CHEWING GUM.” However, underneath the animated visuals and spirited designs lies a prudently fashioned legal tactic.

Collaborating with artisan sugarcrafter Irene Chan, the founder of Oni Cupcakes, the BBH team spent months in their Innovation Lab testing over 60 different formulas. The outcome? A chewable candy that acts like gum but is made without the legally restricted gum base.

This smart redefinition of “gum” is what makes Unthinkables! completely legal — it’s classified as candy, designed as an experience.

Not just candy – A creative Trojan horse

However, this product is more than just candy. Every piece resembles gum and is accompanied by a QR code linking directly to BBH Singapore’s creative portfolio. This portfolio includes highlights like the popular “Heinekicks” campaign and a horror short film for Income travel insurance.

With this, Unthinkables! becomes more than just a different, innovative snack; it’s like a chewable business card. It’s a stunt that sells not only an idea but embodies the idea: a perfect example of BBH’s commitment to innovative solutions and imaginative creativity.

What does this mean for the Chewing Gum Law?

While Unthinkables! hasn’t defied the law, it does challenge it.

BBH Singapore has followed the legal guidelines. However, culturally and politically, they’ve nudged the boundaries of Singapore’s image of control and order. The product walks a fine line, and that’s intentional. It demonstrates how innovation can succeed even in the harshest systems and how the spirit of a decree can be overextended when the law permits some flexibility.

Could this result in an adjustment or amendment of how the gum veto will be understood and implemented?

Will there be a reassessment of other “emblematic” laws in light of contemporary innovations?

Or will Singapore tighten its definitions to uphold the original intent of the ban?

For now, Unthinkables! stays completely legal — and disruptively innovative.

The verdict

Unthinkables! is more than just a playful product launch. It’s an artistic conquest that drives the limits without crossing them. By turning a national injunction into a brand’s most audacious strength, BBH Singapore has done what only a few could try — defy authority without being castigated.

In an arena where marketing operations often take precautions and avoid risks, Unthinkables! acts as an invigorating reminder that the finest concepts not only sell; they incite thought, prompt questions, and rewrite the rules.

In Singapore, that’s as unthinkable as chewing gum once was.