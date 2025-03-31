Singapore’s brand value skyrockets to US$78.4B; Grab dominates with 85% growth surge

SINGAPORE: Currently, the aggregate brand value of Singapore’s 100 most valued brands is $105 billion (US$78.4 billion), according to Brand Finance’s most recent Singapore 100 research published by Singapore Business Review.

This year, Grab emerged as the Singaporean brand with the quickest growth rate, as its brand value increased by 85% to $1.47 billion (US$1.1 billion). A rebound in food delivery, sustained momentum in its mobility services, and a rise in the use of AI technologies throughout its platform all contributed to its expansion.

Both Changi Airport and Marina Bay Sands received top AAA+ brand strength ratings, placing them as Singapore’s second and third-strongest brands, respectively.

At $1.02 billion (US$765 million), Changi’s brand worth increased by 13%. Marina Bay Sands’ brand value decreased slightly, although it still had a strong Brand Strength Index score of 93.9 out of 100.

Gains in AI and data centre investments helped Singtel, another significant non-banking performer, grow by 2% to $5.4 billion (US$4.1 billion). Singapore Airlines’ brand value increased by 22% to $3.6 billion (US$2.7 billion), maintaining its position in seventh place.

With a brand value of $2.01 billion (US$1.5 billion), Agoda made its debut in the top 10, while FairPrice rose to 11th place after a 19% increase to $1.6 billion (US$1.2 billion). PropertyGuru, a property technology platform, also made an impression, coming in at 69th with a brand value of $100 million (US$75 million).

While Changi Airport led in sustainability related to governance, FairPrice was acknowledged as the top Singaporean brand for environmental and social sustainability.