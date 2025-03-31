Singapore News

Singapore’s brand value skyrockets to US$78.4B; Grab dominates with 85% growth surge

ByGemma Iso

March 31, 2025
Grab driver

SINGAPORE: Currently, the aggregate brand value of Singapore’s 100 most valued brands is $105 billion (US$78.4 billion), according to Brand Finance’s most recent Singapore 100 research published by Singapore Business Review.

This year, Grab emerged as the Singaporean brand with the quickest growth rate, as its brand value increased by 85% to $1.47 billion (US$1.1 billion).  A rebound in food delivery, sustained momentum in its mobility services, and a rise in the use of AI technologies throughout its platform all contributed to its expansion.

Both Changi Airport and Marina Bay Sands received top AAA+ brand strength ratings, placing them as Singapore’s second and third-strongest brands, respectively.

At $1.02 billion (US$765 million), Changi’s brand worth increased by 13%.  Marina Bay Sands’ brand value decreased slightly, although it still had a strong Brand Strength Index score of 93.9 out of 100.

Gains in AI and data centre investments helped Singtel, another significant non-banking performer, grow by 2% to $5.4 billion (US$4.1 billion).  Singapore Airlines’ brand value increased by 22% to $3.6 billion (US$2.7 billion), maintaining its position in seventh place.

See also  Singaporean claims Grab driver deliberately took a detour during his ride and bumped his fare up by $2

With a brand value of $2.01 billion (US$1.5 billion), Agoda made its debut in the top 10, while FairPrice rose to 11th place after a 19% increase to $1.6 billion (US$1.2 billion). PropertyGuru, a property technology platform, also made an impression, coming in at 69th with a brand value of $100 million (US$75 million).

While Changi Airport led in sustainability related to governance, FairPrice was acknowledged as the top Singaporean brand for environmental and social sustainability.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Singapore News

Racial discrimination at work has fallen but still affects one out of 10 Malays, Indians: IPS study

March 31, 2025 Staff Writer
Singapore News

Pilot’s sudden illness causes 6-hour delay for Singapore Airlines flight in Hong Kong

March 31, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Singapore News

Civil society leaders to discuss difficult issues such as race, religion: PM Wong

March 30, 2025 Staff Writer

You missed

Travel

Top 10 must-see travel destinations every Singaporean must-have on their bucket list

March 31, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Featured News Lifestyle

‘I hate this company so much!’ — Intern upset about working 6 days a week for just S$600/month

March 31, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Sports

Chinese track and field star Wu Yanni claims title as Asia’s top female athlete

March 31, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Lifestyle

SG student in the UK surprised by how openly Britons express love to their parents

March 31, 2025 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.