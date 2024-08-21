;
Featured News Home News

Singapore’s 90% homeownership success rate inspires the US & Australia to learn from and consider similar strategies

ByAnna Maria Romero

August 21, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s success in terms of public housing is currently in the spotlight as other countries are asking what they can learn from The Little Red Dot.

The city state’s 90 per cent homeownership rate was the subject of two recent pieces in Australian and United States media.

Homeownership in Singapore is one of the cornerstones of the country’s public housing policy. Subsidies and grants are given to the country’s citizens who intend to buy a home under the Housing Development Board.

On Aug 18, Australia’s ABC News asked, “How did Singapore achieve a homeownership rate of 90 per cent? Can Australia learn anything from it?” For comparison’s sake, Australia has reached the highest level of homeownership at around 70 per cent.

It cited Singapore Management University Economics professor Sock-Yong Phang in Melbourne recently to give the keynote speech at Prosper Australia’s 133rd Annual Henry George Commemorative Dinner.

Prof Phang admitted in her speech that Singapore’s housing scheme, with its extensive government intervention and regulation, would appear “drastic” to other countries.

See also  “Why so selfish??” — Netizens slam uncles playing mahjong at stairwell of HDB Yishun block till past 4 am, keeping residents up at night

However, she added, “It is these policies that have resulted in affordable homeownership for 90 per cent of resident households.

Singapore’s experience is a demonstration of how strategic land value capture, government supply of housing, integrating housing with retirement savings, and careful regulation of the property market can lead to a system that provides affordable housing, enabling growth with equity.”

On Monday (Aug 19), Fortune.com also shone the light on Singapore’s housing strategy, pointing out that the housing plan of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is widely expected to be declared the Democratic nominee for this year’s presidential election, is similar to that of Singapore.

Excitement over Vice President Harris has been growing since last month after President Joseph Biden bowed out of the race and endorsed her in his stead.

The Vice President has been revealing her economic proposals, including housing. American economics writer Noah Smith compared her policy to Singapore’s, and he was all for it.

See also  HDB to build 14,000 homes in Sembawang North and Woodlands North Coast

“In Singapore, the government controls the supply of housing, because it owns about 90% of the land and can decide how much to build.

Singapore’s Housing Development Board increases supply slowly and steadily over time so that everyone has a place to live and so that housing—at least, theoretically—earns a modest but predictable financial return.”

He added, “Critics have lambasted Harris’s first-time homebuyer grants as just another demand subsidy that will push up prices. But Singapore does the same thing! And research suggests that the effect on prices won’t be that huge.” /TISG

Read also: Is Canada seeking to replicate Singapore housing model?

Featured image: Depositphotos

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

Singapore ranks 13th among top 15 billionaire countries

November 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Global rankings: Singapore is the 5th best city among 100 in the world

November 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Domestic Helpers Featured News

“I will always love you” — SG woman flies to Philippines to reunite with her helper 16 years later to say, “Thank you for being my 2nd mum”

November 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Business

Singapore banks – a haven amid market volatility, with promising earnings and attractive dividends

November 26, 2024 Gemma Iso
SG Economy

Singapore stocks declined on Tuesday’s open—STI dropped 0.3%

November 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Revitalizing Orchard Road: URA’s bold plan to transform Singapore’s iconic shopping hub faces ownership hurdles

November 26, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore ranked as leading global hub for wealthy entrepreneurs

November 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.