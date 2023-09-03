Singaporeans with special needs climb Mt Fuji

The climb was part of a challenge from the YMCA of Singapore.

The YMCA Special Needs Inclusive Challenge is fundraising for $200,000 to help people youth with special needs.

Before the climb, they all underwent 12 weeks of intensive training, including hiking, and climbing practice.

On August 26, they set out on their journey to conquer the 3,776-metre-high mountain.

One of the climbers is 24-year-old Gareth Chua, who has autism spectrum disorder.

Gareth, who works as a warehouse assistant, successfully reached the mountain’s summit with his father.

He said the experience was one of the most exciting moments of his life and added, “I could see a panoramic view with the sunrise and small buildings below.”

Proud of his achievement, he said, “I also improved my hiking skills as I overcame the rocky trails and steep steps using a hiking pole.”

Gareth also participated in the YMCA Inclusive Challenge 2021, a virtual event held during the pandemic. However, he found the real Mount Fuji climb to be a much more thrilling and rewarding experience.

Clara Toh, a senior executive at YMCA Singapore, highlighted the significance of this achievement, especially since a previous attempt in 2019 had been thwarted by heavy rain.

Assistant coach Howard Yap, who runs his own business, joined his son Ryan, who has Down syndrome, on this adventure.

Mr Yap said he and his son enjoy dragon boating, cycling, boxing, and rock climbing together.

Mr Yap shared, “Doing different activities helps Ryan in different ways, such as improving his balance, focus and stamina. Being in nature calms him down and he learns how to take care of others in the group. Besides, when he’s hiking, he can’t use his mobile phone.”

This event organised by the YMCA of Singapore shows that when people support each other and believe in themselves, they can achieve amazing things, no matter who they are or what challenges they face.