Friday, September 19, 2025
Singapore News
Singaporeans will no longer need to show their passports at Malaysia customs from next week as they cross through JB checkpoints

By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Travellers crossing the Johor land checkpoint will soon be able to clear immigration without showing their passports, as Malaysia trials a new QR code clearance system starting next Monday (Sept 22).

The system, part of the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe), will be on trial for five months until Feb 28 next year, according to Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

To use the service, travellers must first download the MyNIISe app, complete immigration procedures in advance, and generate a QR code. The code can then be scanned at land checkpoints. The trial will apply to those entering and leaving Malaysia by car, bus, or motorcycle.

Although passports will not need to be presented at the checkpoint, Malaysian law still requires travellers to carry their passports and other relevant documents at all times.

The MyNIISe app allows travellers to register as a group, enabling passengers in the same vehicle to use a single QR code for clearance. Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said the new system would be implemented in phases from March next year, eventually covering travellers from 63 countries and regions, including China, the United States, Japan, and Australia.

The clearance system will incorporate artificial intelligence and biometric technology, including facial, fingerprint, and iris recognition, to strengthen immigration security and improve efficiency. Saifuddin noted that the system is expected to reduce the number of immigration counter staff by about 60%.

The MyNIISe app is available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei app stores and is expected to replace the existing MyBorderPass after the trial period. As of July, more than 780,000 Malaysians have downloaded the app.

