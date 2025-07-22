‘Singaporeans, what did you sacrifice or upgrade to keep up with today’s lifestyle?’

SINGAPORE: In an active city known for its breakneck productivity and high standards, some Singaporeans are gently redrafting the rubrics of how to live well. A recent Reddit thread asked a simple question: “Singaporeans, what have you given up or improved to adjust your lifestyle?”

The responses and reactions depicted an unexpectedly consistent picture, that of people stepping off the treadmill of conventional success, and instead, seeking balance, happiness, and purposeful living.

One netizen’s story encapsulated the spirit of the shift: “I have given up chasing my career and now lie flat to enjoy exercising. I travel to participate in several races now.” That disposition greatly reverberated with others. “Are you me?” another reacted. “I almost don’t care what happens at work anymore as long as I’m paid my fair wages and get to fly off to race.”

It’s not lethargy or indifference — far from it. It’s a mindful ‘re-prioritisation.’ Gone were the days when one lived to work. Now, it’s about working to live, and living well. Another Redditor put it concisely: “Chasing promotions. I’d rather just do my job, go home, and live life outside of it. I’m trying to work on not making my job my whole identity.”

This change isn’t just about career preferences. It’s an overhaul of one’s full existence, beginning with everyday habits. One netizen shared, “I stopped binge-drinking to not only save money but improve my quality of life.” Others echoed parallel alterations — choosing healthier food options, ditching coffee and sugary drinks for water, and working out in the park instead of paying for the gymnasium.

The trend towards practicality also spreads to how people use entertainment. “No paid TV services, not even Netflix,” one Redditor commented. “Just WiFi access and more time spent offline.”

However, the most compelling reflections were internal — and emotional. One netizen wrote: “Internally, it has been rewarding to just forgive people, be it family, friends, or any past issues. Being kinder to myself has also been very helpful.” Their everyday life now consists of reading, activities with friends and other like-minded individuals, and spending valuable time with loved ones. “I also like to smile more and laugh more at things that happen in life. Why so serious?”

This new mindset isn’t about renouncing ambition, but about redefining it. Success and achievements are no longer gauged solely by job designations or bank account balances. For many Singaporeans, it’s now about peace of mind, good health, more profound relationships, and the choice and liberty to enjoy life.

In a society usually associated with go-getting, high productivity, and structure, this silent revolution feels excitingly courageous.