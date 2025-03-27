SINGAPORE: A recent survey by Thales featured in the latest Singapore Business Review report revealed a notable shift in consumer trust regarding data privacy in Singapore, with the government sector leading the way in safeguarding personal information. According to the 2025 Digital Trust Index – Consumer Edition, the government is the most trusted sector, scoring a solid 67% in consumer confidence. It is the only sector to achieve a trust score over 50%, far surpassing other industries such as banking (49%) and healthcare (41%).

In stark contrast, the automotive sector ranked the lowest, with a mere 2% of consumers expressing trust in how their data is handled. This decline in trust comes amid a growing number of data breaches, with 22% of Singaporean consumers reporting that their personal data was compromised in the past year. This is notably higher than the global average of 19%.

As a result, the survey highlights a significant shift in consumer behaviour. An overwhelming 85% of Singaporeans stated they had abandoned brands due to concerns over data privacy. This sentiment is compounded by frustrations over the perceived responsibility consumers bear in protecting their personal information. While 88% of Singaporeans expect online companies to respect their data privacy rights, 62% feel that the onus of safeguarding data falls too heavily on them.

Further insight reveals that 38% of consumers are only willing to share their data because it is required to access essential services rather than out of trust in the organisations collecting it.

Despite these concerns, there is hope for improvement. The survey shows that around 75% of Singaporean respondents would feel more confident in brands that implement advanced security measures, such as passwordless authentication, biometrics, multifactor authentication, and AI-driven security technologies.

John Tolbert, Director of Cybersecurity Research at KuppingerCole Analysts, emphasises that declining trust is not inevitable. “Deploying modern Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) systems, Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platforms (FRIP), and robust data privacy solutions, all designed with the customer experience in mind, can lead to better outcomes for both businesses and consumers,” Tolbert explained.

As data security continues to be a top concern for Singaporeans, the need for greater transparency and innovation in safeguarding personal data is clear. Brands that can strike the right balance between consumer trust and security may find themselves ahead in a competitive digital landscape.