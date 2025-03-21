SINGAPORE: A new Salesforce report that was featured in the latest Singapore Business Review article reveals that 60% of consumers in Singapore believe artificial intelligence (AI) will play a significant role in the future of financial services. This enthusiasm is particularly strong among younger generations, with 63% of millennials and 53% of Gen Z consumers expressing optimism about AI’s potential to reshape their banking and financial experiences.

The survey highlights a growing desire for efficiency, with 74% of respondents anticipating that AI will speed up financial transactions. However, despite the excitement surrounding AI, a notable gap exists in consumer satisfaction when it comes to personalised service. Only 17% of consumers are fully satisfied with the tailored offerings from their banks.

Consumers demand more from their financial providers

While 75% of consumers expect a seamless interaction with their financial institution representatives, more than half (55%) report the frustrating experience of having to repeat or re-explain their information multiple times. This indicates that while AI has the potential to streamline processes, many consumers still encounter significant challenges in their customer service interactions.

Trust in AI is also growing, with 65% of Singapore consumers expressing at least some level of confidence in AI systems. However, only 12% are fully confident in AI agents. Despite these concerns, the survey reveals that service quality matters more to consumers than fees—44% of respondents, including 47% of high earners, would remain loyal to their financial providers even if fees increased, as long as the service quality was exceptional.