SINGAPORE: Using TikTok as a means to connect with and recruit the younger workforce, particularly Gen Z, has recently become popular in the world of recruitment, but some Singaporeans online have expressed that they are against this approach.

As per The Straits Times, several companies, including dessert chain Three’s A Crowd Cafe, telecommunications giant Singtel, renowned hotel chain Hilton, marketing agency The Pinnacle Creative, and interior design studio Blend by ImC, have begun posting job vacancies on the video-sharing platform TikTok.

Aileen Tan, Singtel’s group chief people and sustainability officer, shared that they see TikTok as a perfect platform for raising awareness about their company’s work culture and early career development opportunities since many Gen Zs spend a significant amount of time on the platform.

Joel Toh, general manager of The Supreme HR Advisory, added that TikTok stands out from other platforms like Instagram and YouTube because its videos “are more likely to go viral organically.”

He elaborated that the short-video format on the platform enables companies to showcase their culture and enhance their brand by featuring their staff members in viral and fun trends or interviews.

Additionally, he noted that people are increasingly using TikTok not only for entertainment but also as an information hub where they can access various types of content, ranging from information and food reviews to shopping.

However, while the experts concurred that TikTok is the best way to reach the younger audience, some Singaporeans on Reddit thought otherwise.

On the r/singapore subreddit, some users expressed concern that TikTok’s platform, known for its short and often lighthearted content, may not be the most suitable for showcasing a company’s values and objectives.

One user even joked about the possibility that some companies might show off all kinds of cool stuff in their TikTok recruitment videos, only to disappoint the job candidates when they actually join the company.

Another sarcastically mentioned that they wouldn’t be surprised if companies started asking applicants to do cringy TikTok dances as a job requirement to show off their personalities.

One user added, “This is good but I cannot imagine what this would be like.. also what about the youths who don’t even like/use this app? Maybe die already.”

Another commented, “If you need enticement on TikTok to get a job, you deserve to be unemployed.”

A third user chimed in, saying, “Lol, use TikTok to hire end up with brain rot Gen Z.”

