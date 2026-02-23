Singaporeans spent 40% more on dining in JB last year

JOHOR BAHRU: Singaporeans have continued to spend more in Malaysia over recent years, with spending in Johor making up almost half of what is spent in the country. This is based on data from UOB cardholders from late 2025.

Between 2022 and 2024, billings rose by 40% per year. Additionally, in the first half of 2025, billings were also up 20% year on year, according to UOB.

Importantly, the top spending category in Johor for UOB cardholders from Singapore for 2023, 2024, and the first half of 2025 was dining, which made up around 15% of total billings.

Following dining is grocery spending, which was at 10%, and then clothing, at 9%.

A report in Shin Min Daily News pointed out that as of the third quarter of 2025, spending on overseas restaurants by UOB cardholders from Singapore increased by 25% year on year. In Malaysia, restaurant spending was up by 33% in the same period, and in Johor Bahru, it was up by a substantial 40%.

As for supermarket spending, Singaporean cardholders spent 31% more year on year. In contrast, it only rose by 3% in Singapore. The relatively moderate increase in local grocery spending may be attributed, at least in part, to the use of CDC and SG60 vouchers.

While there has been some caution expressed as the ringgit continues to grow in strength, UOB said it still expects daily cross-border spending to continue to grow, especially with the opening of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link at the end of this year.

As of Monday morning (February 23), S$1 = RM3.077, its lowest level in almost four years, and the Malaysian currency is expected to gain even more strength this year.

The report in Shin Min Daily News noted that according to data from Visa, Malaysia is still the number one travel destination for Singaporeans, with Japan taking the number two spot. Thailand, South Korea, and China are also popular destinations for Singaporeans.

There was a year-on-year increase of almost 90% in spending for South Korean healthcare by Singaporean cardholders. In the previous year, the increase had only been at 58%.

Interestingly, South Korea and Thailand are known as places where visitors may avail themselves of affordable cosmetic surgeries. /TISG

