SINGAPORE: Displeased with a gentleman who made himself at home in public transport, a netizen took to social media to condemn his behaviour.

In a post on the Facebook group ‘Complaint Singapore,’ the netizen posted the photo of the man, who wore a turquoise-coloured polo shirt and black shorts, sitting comfortably with his legs crossed.

His caption read, “This boy put feet up on the Singapore bus seat .. that seat not his grandparents seat .. excuse me mind your manners and please respect other commuters …”

However, instead of receiving support, the netizen faced criticism from fellow Singaporeans. Many pointed out the possibility that the man might have special needs.

One individual, who claimed to be a man’s neighbour, confirmed this possibility.

He said, “He stays near my place and he has special needs so please be kind…”

Another commented, “This man is Autistic. I met him in public twice in real life. He was on my sights for ten to twenty minutes both times hardly unknown about his condition. So please leave him alone.”

A third netizen said, “This boy did not disturb anyone; why is this joker poster so free to find fault? Too free? Boss never gives you enough work.???

You took pictures of unsuspecting people’s faces; you infringed on the person’s privacy. Next time, mind your own business.”

Others also urged netizens to avoid adopting a “Karen” mentality—taking photos of strangers on public transport without permission and posting them on social media.

They argued that unless someone is actively causing harm, people should focus on their own affairs and avoid perpetuating a culture of public shaming.

One netizen reminded others that if they see someone disregarding public transport etiquette, they should approach the person directly and address the issue in person instead of calling them out on social media.

Another netizen added that we shouldn’t assume nor judge other commuters.

He added, “I really hope that the parents or guardians of this boy lodge a police report against you for taking his picture without permission and shaming him publicly without telling him off first…”

