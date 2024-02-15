SINGAPORE: Singaporeans grappling with the rising cost of living, escalating price hikes, the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) increase and the impact of inflation are seeking greater support from the Government as the 2024 Budget statement looms.

Seeking a new round of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, Singaporeans polled by 8World said these vouchers could help alleviate their financial burden.

The government began to issue CDC vouchers in 2021, with four rounds distributed so far. The latest round, distributed on Jan 3 this year, amounted to $500, an increase of $200 from the previous year.

In addition to trying to cope with immediate financial challenges, older Singaporeans are facing concerns about insufficient savings to cover retirement. Seniors told 8World they hope for increased government assistance in healthcare and retirement.

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling disclosed that some elderly individuals expressed the desire for the government to ease the use of their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings to alleviate their financial strains.

Yeo Wan Ling, also the Director of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) U SME and Women & Family Unit, urged the government to support older individuals in staying in the workforce. She emphasized the importance of flexible work arrangements and training to facilitate continued employment for older citizens.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to deliver the 2024 Budget Statement in Parliament at 3:30pm tomorrow (16 Feb).

The announcement will be broadcast live on various platforms, including the CNA website, Facebook, YouTube channels, and the meWATCH platform. Simultaneous sign language interpretation by the Singapore Association of the Deaf (SADeaf) will be available on Channel 5.

To keep the public informed, the Finance Ministry’s social media platforms will be promptly updated with major Budget announcements. Citizens can also register on the Ministry’s website to receive the full text of the budget statement via email after its announcement.

Two physical budget dialogue sessions in English and Chinese are scheduled to follow on Feb 23 and March 13, respectively.