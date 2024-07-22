SINGAPORE: A very small Singaporean found himself in the arms of Leader of the Opposition and Workers’ Party Chief Pritam Singh during a recent estate walk.

Mr Singh wrote in a Facebook post on July 18 (Thursday) that he and fellow Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam had visited Serangoon before holding house visits and MPS, adding that they had had nice chats with residents.

One encounter was particularly heartwarming.

Many infants, quite naturally, grow shy and ill at ease when parents pass them to Mr Singh to carry, he wrote, adding that they usually start crying, even “sobbing or wailing,” and parents usually explain to the Leader of the Opposition that the babies are thrown off by his beard.

This baby, however, was very comfortable with Mr Singh, which moved him.

“Not only did this hero buck the trend and decide to make himself feel at home in my arms, he so nearly caused me to shed a few tears myself as I reminisced how it felt when my daughters were his age! Live long and prosper brave one!” he wrote, posting a photo of himself carrying the little one.

Many Facebook users were charmed by the picture and left comments to tell him so.

“Waw this baby is so smart he knows he is in good hands,” one wrote, while another added, “Even baby knows who is good and caring!!!!!”

A commenter said it was “a good sign… babies trust WP,” while another wrote, “I’ve got you, babe!”

When another wrote that the baby looked “comfy and safe,” a commenter replied, “Singapore will be comfy and safe under his leadership.”

“A true leader who is loved by everyone, young and old,” chimed in another,” while others called the baby “lucky” to be held by Mr Singh.

One echoed this sentiment, addressing the child’s father, to say he was very “lucky our future Prime Minister is carrying your child.”

Another praised Mr Singh, calling him a “Man of the people. Hope one day Singaporeans realise what a true leader looks like and recognise the values you stand for. Would be brilliant if you can be PM one day.

Not in my lifetime perhaps but maybe future generations will know what true democracy means and would be brave enough to want change.” /TISG

