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Saturday, March 14, 2026
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Singapore News
1 min.Read

Singaporeans question if job growth is real as AI disrupts work and gig economy grows

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Questions about Singapore’s job growth are surfacing online as gig work becomes more prevalent, with some Singaporeans wondering whether rising employment figures reflect stable jobs or a shift toward temporary and freelance work.

There are also concerns that AI may help the GDP without adding jobs, or that there may be fewer entry-level jobs or that salaries will grow more slowly than before.

The Prime Minister admitted that these risks are a reality but gave the assurance that action would be taken early.

Nevertheless, the city-state is still experiencing net job growth, with rising employment numbers in 2024 and 2025, with a total employment of over 4.1 million workers. Unemployment, meanwhile, remains at between 2 and 3 per cent.

Nevertheless, anxieties over job security appear to remain high among Singaporeans discussing the matter online, and some have wondered if job growth is real or if the increase has just been in gig work.

A number of netizens raised pertinent questions.

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“If AI was so transformative, taking away so many entry-level jobs, why are we still importing so many new citizens?” asked a local Reddit user.

“More than new citizens. Isn’t this why we have a huge foreign workforce here on short-term work passes? So they can be let go if economic conditions worsen and have to go home, preserving some jobs for Singaporeans who would be willing to take up such gigs for the right price?

But it’s been so long, I cannot imagine employers of construction and marine workers ever designing entry-level jobs that are meant to attract locals to work for a pay that a local could live on. They are too used to paying extremely low wages and poor conditions for foreign workers who cannot find better jobs back home. They do not want better-educated workers and they do not want empowered workers who fight for better working conditions,” worried another.

“He is way too early to say there is no increase in unemployment and low job growth. Wait 4 years later when AI becomes more rampant,” a commenter wrote. Another shared, “Honestly, even in the last 4 years we’ve seen so many saying it’s hard to find a job to the point more are turning to setting up their own businesses or doing internships.” /TISG

See also  Singapore job security survey reveals the most stable industries to work in 2026, based on worker confidence

Read also: More fresh graduates in Singapore left without job offers, says PSP’s Stephanie Tan

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