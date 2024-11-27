SINGAPORE: When a person who lost their iPhone seemingly put a “curse” on the one who picked it up, it raised quite a few eyebrows.

A photo of the Lost & Found notice for the phone was posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday (Nov 25), and it has since been widely shared and commented on.

“Just saw this outside the lift. Will this be effective?” wrote the post author.

In the notice, the phone is described as being purple-coloured and enclosed in a light pink case.

The owner requested that the phone be returned within a week or turned over to any police station and added that there would be a reward when their phone was returned.

Since the device is locked in lost mode, it is useless to whoever has it. When an iPhone is marked as lost, it is automatically put in Lost Mode and is locked with a passcode.

According to Apple, the person who owns it may display a message and phone number to call in case someone finds the device. However, the owner of the phone did not stop at that.

The person added, “Otherwise, you’ll be cursed your whole life by the charm.” However, if the phone is returned, the owner said he/she would destroy the curse.

The notice also has a copy of what appears to be an incantation written in Talismanic script, or fulu, written instructions to deities or spirits.

Netizens commenting on the notice had a lot to say about it, and a number of them remarked on the phone owner’s creativity and effort.

One Facebook user asked if the location where the notice was posted is at Yishun, where unusual things are known to happen. The post author replied that they found the notice at East Side.

Others made a joke out of the situation, with one writing, “Every curse charm has an antidote… didn’t he watch Hong Kong vampire movies?”

Another said that in multicultural Singapore, the notice should have also been written in Tamil and Malay to be fully effective. An amused commenter called the incident a “vampire hunt.”

One Facebook user urged the phone owner to “use your magic, bring it on.”

