SINGAPORE: A man’s social media post sparked a discussion among Singaporeans about the pros and cons of buying property in Johor Bahru (JB).

The man took to r/askSingapore, asking, “Has anyone here bought houses in Johor Bahru recently? Is it possible to share your experience with me?”

He mentioned that he would like to buy a landed property or a house in a gated community in JB that he can visit on weekends, and not for investment purposes, as long as the price does not exceed RM1,000,000. He also shared that he does not have a car in Singapore but lives near the Woodland Checkpoint. “Any suggestions on areas to buy would be greatly appreciated,” he said.

However, the majority of Singaporeans online were against the idea, warning that buying property in JB might have downsides. One commenter called it “a headache” unless rented out. Others suggested that buying property in Kuala Lumpur could be a better choice.

One commenter said, “Yeah, sounds fun at first. But after a few times you’d probably feel sian and go less often. Which means more cleaning needed too every time you go.”

Another commenter noted that travelling between Singapore and JB without a car should be considered. “Are you willing to spend 3-4 hours travelling to and fro every weekend? AirBNB is a way better option, at least you get to choose the location, no maintenance and not worrying about break-ins.“

Many users also pointed out that buying property in JB could be a risky investment. One commenter remarked, “You’ll lose money. Hard to sell off, and not to mention, the ringgit depreciate like siao (crazy).” Meanwhile, others noted that properties within the RM1,000,000 budget might be located further from the JB centre.

Some suggested that a high-end condominium might be a better choice than a landed property. “From the sound of it, you probably might wanna consider a higher-end condo. It’s gated and guarded, access to individual floors is by card. Some condos are built on top of or very near existing malls and points of interest, so you might be able to get away without a car,” one user advised.

A commenter who inherited a landed property in JB warned others of the downsides of making a similar purchase, despite her luck in inheriting the property. “Don’t do it unless you’re gonna rent it out. The overall cost of owning a landed property is not cheap. Mortgage aside, you will have to pay a monthly fee to the developer for maintaining the roads within, salary of the guards, and so on,” she wrote.

She shared the issues she faced, noting that since she only visits on weekends, handymen tend to charge more, making repairs costly. Furniture needs regular cleaning, the lawn requires mowing, and even in gated communities, break-ins can still happen.

Another commenter added, “My sister did this and it eventually became a source of headache for her. She bought a landed 20-30 mins away from KSL, can’t remember the street name. It was pretty cool initially, with huge parties being thrown at her place but the novelty of having a 2nd home overseas wore off after 1-2 years. Imagine having to clean and maintain the place (one that is far larger) on top of your own place in SG.” She shared that with all the upkeep needed, it eventually became tiring, and now they’re trying to sell the property.

One user who owns a property in Kuala Lumpur said that the place was much better compared to JB, though she is still planning to sell it. “I have a place in KL I bought when I was assigned there to work, and I kept the place till now. I visit every few months for their food and booze, much better than JB in my opinion, but still a hassle. Planning to sell it off once I don’t need to head down to KL that often.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos