SINGAPORE: Singaporeans collectively lost an estimated $590 million in hidden international payment fees last year, with many unaware that these costs often extend beyond the obvious exchange rate markups. A new report by Wise highlights that only 14% of consumers are aware of the full range of charges involved in cross-border transactions.

Despite the growing reliance on international payments for both personal and business purposes, many Singaporeans continue to underestimate the full extent of the fees imposed by banks and financial institutions. More than half (56%) of consumers fail to consider additional service fees and exchange rate markups that are often embedded in the transaction process, leading to significant, unnecessary expenses.

This lack of transparency has raised concerns over financial literacy and consumer protection, especially in the realm of cross-border payments. Wise noted that these hidden costs not only affect individuals but also have a major financial impact on businesses in Singapore.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore lost a staggering $5.66 billion due to unclear exchange rate markups in 2023, while large corporations collectively overpaid $142 million due to undisclosed fees. These figures underscore the significant financial burden that businesses face, further exacerbated by the lack of clarity surrounding international payment processes.

Despite these hidden costs, traditional banks continue to dominate the international money transfer market, with 63% of Singaporeans still opting for their services. Other popular methods include PayPal (31%) and Western Union (24%), though many consumers and businesses remain unaware of alternative, often cheaper and more transparent options.

The report also revealed that 44% of Singaporeans are either unsure or do not believe that banks disclose all costs upfront, a concern echoed by many who continue using traditional banking services. Among those who still rely on these institutions, 68% expressed a preference for clearer breakdowns of exchange rates and service fees before making any transaction.

As cross-border transactions continue to rise, the report calls for greater transparency in the international payments industry and improved financial literacy for consumers. With billions of dollars being lost to hidden fees annually, it is clear that more needs to be done to ensure that both individuals and businesses are fully informed of the true costs associated with international money transfers.