Singaporeans in JB ‘perform CPR’ on car to get more petrol into tank, experts say it will cause system damage with expensive repairs

SINGAPORE — A recent post on Facebook page 你想知道的秘密 Secret went viral as four people surrounded a Singapore-registered sedan at a Caltex station in Malaysia. A woman could be seen refuelling the vehicle while three others stood by the boot and pressed down in unison, shaking the car in the process.

Netizens say the scene looked like the group was performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the car. Chinese language Shin Min Daily News reported that the kiosk was likely the one at Taman Pelangi, Johor Bahru.

The video has over 4,700 comments and 11,000 reactions, mostly by netizens finding humour in what they just watched. “100% Malaysian won’t do that, and most of the Malaysian know where these people are from,” said a netizen.

From installing a jack at the rear wheel to tilt the vehicle or using a ramp to get the most out of a trip to the petrol station, netizens have witnessed motorists’ different attempts at getting their money’s worth of petrol.

Facebook page ROADS.sg previously explained that shaking or tilting a vehicle will not put more petrol into the tank but do more damage than the assumed “savings.”

“If you overfill your tank, it can cover the vapour intake hole with liquid gas, which can then be sucked into the charcoal canister. This can damage the canister and possibly other parts of the system, which will cause the car’s check-engine light to come on and could potentially cost hundreds of dollars to repair,” said ROADS.sg on similar instances.

Paul Tan automotive news website advised, “If you hear the click from the fuel nozzle, you’re done refuelling and there’s no need to continue forcing more fuel into a tank that has a limited capacity.” /TISG

