Singaporeans help buy stocks of mama shop owner scheduled for bypass surgery

Singapore—Ms Charlotte Mizuki took to Facebook to appeal for customers to buy the stocks of her parents’ mama shop.

Ms Mizuki wrote in her Apr 7 post, now shared over 300 times, that her father has been scheduled for bypass surgery, and that going forward, it would be difficult for him to take care of the mama shop.

Therefore, she appealed to readers to “help us clear more stocks” if they are “staying near Blk 316 Jurong East”.

She posted photos of the stock — bags of noodles, packages of Coke and other drinks, snacks, as well as another foodstuff.

And, apparently, the response has been overwhelming, which caused Ms Mizuki to express thanks for the support she and her family have received.

She clarified that the family’s mama shop is not closing down, but ‘Just minimising heavy and bulky stocks for time being…’

She added that those who wished to buy from the shop may reserve online through commenting on her pictures. “You are welcome to comment how many cartons you want and I will advise the next shop open date next week for collection.”

Both those who are familiar with the family’s shop and those who aren’t have voiced their support.

A mama shop, for those not in the know, is a uniquely Singaporean name for a convenience store. And no, unlike mom and pop shops in the West that are named after businesses owned by ones’ parents, in Singapore, mama shops got their name from “mamak,” which is Tamil for uncle or elder.

Last year, just before the circuit breaker, a post asking Singaporeans to support mama shops and other convenient stores went viral.

On Apr 3, 2020, a netizen named Chen Xing wrote, “WHY YOU ALL DON‘T WANNA SUPPORT YOUR VERY OWN LOCALIZED MOST TRADITIONAL PROVISION SHOPS?

Mama Shop/Ah Neh Shop/Mini Mart/Convenience Stores or even Wet Markets… Don’t you all remember the days you finish your primary/secondary school, and swinging by THAT particular mamashop for an ice cream, 冰棒, kacang puteh or tidbits? These shops have been around even before we were all born! Support the old Uncles & Aunties, as these are probably their OWN “businesses”, instead of flooding the NTUCs, Giants, Sheng Shiongs.” /TISG

