SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by Cigna Healthcare, a global healthcare provider, reveals that while Singaporeans are seeing improvements in their physical and mental well-being, many continue to experience significant economic pressures.

The survey, which covered over 10,000 participants from 11 countries and regions, including 1,000 respondents from Singapore, aimed to assess the physical, emotional, spiritual, social, environmental, financial, and workplace well-being of individuals.

According to the findings, one in nine Singaporean respondents described themselves as highly energetic, with men reporting higher energy levels than women. Baby boomers emerged as the most energetic age group, attributing their vitality to a greater focus on physical health, better emotional control, and increased financial stability compared to younger generations. In contrast, millennials recorded the lowest energy levels.

The report indicates that 34% of Singaporeans rate their physical health as “very good,” marking the highest level since 2019. Additionally, 36% of respondents said their mental health was “very good,” reflecting a 4% increase from last year.

Despite these positive trends in health, economic challenges remain a dominant concern. Although local stress levels have dropped to a seven-year low, a significant 79% of Singaporeans reported experiencing stress this year. The leading cause of stress is the rising cost of living, with personal financial difficulties also featuring prominently among the top concerns.

The survey highlights a paradox: while Singaporeans are feeling healthier physically and mentally, the pressure of financial burdens continues to weigh heavily on many, highlighting the need for ongoing support in managing both health and economic stressors.

