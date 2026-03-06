// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 6, 2026
30.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Singaporeans have yet again questioned if Singapore is ‘pro-business’ amid concerns on advance retrenchment notice

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

Singapore – Singaporeans have yet again questioned if Singapore is “pro-business” amid concerns about getting employers to notify authorities before retrenching workers, a move which may accelerate retrenchments in the current environment.

Responding to labour chief Ng Chee Meng and other members of parliament (MPs) from the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Tuesday (March 3), that the move “may inadvertently push companies to finalise retrenchments faster” discouraging negotiations to save workers’ jobs, Channel News Asia reported.

He added, “Businesses have also expressed concerns over the potential leakage of confidential, market-sensitive information.”

However, on some online forums, some netizens questioned whether government actions end up benefiting businesses more than workers and if NTUC was doing enough to protect the rights of workers.

One netizen said, “They set the rules to level the playing field but turns out the field has always been against workers, it was never level,” while another wrote that he was “very disappointed”.

See also  Dr Mahathir insists Singapore ‘knows what we want to do’ about HSR

A third commented, “What BS is this? All I know is the countries that have mandatory advance retrenchment notifications and processes to prove the inevitability of retrenchment ended up with less retrenched in my company’s last reduction in force (RIF).”

Some even went as far as saying the move showed no heart for the common people.

Similar sentiments were shared last month about the government not mandating retrenchment benefits, saying it would protect workers and financially struggling businesses.

Singaporeans then questioned whether the city-state is employer-friendly, with netizens arguing that not mandating such benefits would only put workers on the “losing end.”

Another argued the move could have helped filter out companies that do not care about their employees at all. /TISG

Read also: Singaporeans call for ‘locals first’ policies after DPM Gan Kim Yong warns economic growth may not generate jobs anymore

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Disney Adventure Ship officially lands in Singapore — know more about the newest and biggest flagship vessel

Disney's newest flagship cruise ship, "Disney Adventure , " arrived smoothly at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore amidst a spectacular water shower and dazzling fireworks, attracting a larg...
In the Hood

Influencer Novita Lam apologises for ‘Iran’ & ‘Israel’ joke

A Singapore-based influencer has drawn criticism from netizens after making a pun deemed insensitive on her social media platforms. Novita Lam, who has more than 400,000 Instagram followers and mor...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Disney Adventure Ship officially lands in Singapore — know more about the newest and biggest flagship vessel

Disney's newest flagship cruise ship, "Disney Adventure , " arrived smoothly at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore amidst a spectacular water shower and dazzling fireworks, attracting a larg...

Influencer Novita Lam apologises for ‘Iran’ & ‘Israel’ joke

A Singapore-based influencer has drawn criticism from netizens after making a pun deemed insensitive on her social media platforms. Novita Lam, who has more than 400,000 Instagram followers and mor...

Time to celebrate Singaporean culture! The SG Culture Pass can now be used to buy books at 40 bookstores in Singapore

Singapore's Culture Pass will unlock a brand new use – purchasing local literary works. This means that in addition to using the 100 SGD stored value to see performances and visit exhibitions, you ...

Traveller stranded at Changi for 3 days finally flies to Jeddah; but calls Scoot ‘very disappointing’

A tourist described his experience as "very disappointing" after being stranded for three days at Singapore Changi Airport when budget carrier Scoot canceled flights to the Middle East amid widespr...

Business

Ex-manager says ‘AI is just a cover story’ for Amazon layoffs

She noted, sure, AI is a part of it; it accelerates it, but more than anything, it is “a very convenient excuse.”

‘I’m technically leading, but not taken seriously,’ says Gen Z worker

SINGAPORE: A Gen-Z marketing employee recently shared online that she has been feeling brushed aside at work, and she believes her age plays a big part in it. Posting on the r/singaporejobs subre...

‘Say Please First’: Girl’s Response to Seat Request Draws Reactions

SINGAPORE: “Say please first. ” That was the reply a teenage girl gave after an uncle allegedly barked at her to give up her seat on the MRT

‘I feel dejected’: Man in his 40s says ‘poor credit score’ cost him his job and future career opportunities

SINGAPORE: A man in his 40s shared on social media that he feels deeply “dejected” because his poor credit score has not only caused him to lose his job in 2024, but it has also prevented him from ...

Singapore Politics

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on...

Jamus Lim says Singapore should do more to help the poorest nations of the world

SINGAPORE: In a recent speech in Parliament, Workers’ Party...

© The Independent Singapore

// //