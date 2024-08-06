;
Singaporeans express strong national pride and confidence in government: Survey

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 6, 2024

SINGAPORE: In a recent survey conducted by market research firm Milieu Insight, Singaporeans have expressed a strong sense of national pride and confidence in their government.

The survey aimed to understand the unique characteristics that define “uniquely Singaporean” gathered responses from 1,000 Singaporeans aged 16 and above between 17 and 23 July.

The survey examined five key areas: the qualities Singaporeans hope to see in the new generation of leaders, desired changes in the country, favourite patriotic songs, national delicacies missed when abroad, and overall pride in being Singaporean.

Key findings from the survey reveal that 87% of respondents believe the current government and leaders are capable of navigating the country through current geopolitical tensions. 83% of respondents also expressed confidence in the next generation of leadership.

Respondents also highlighted areas where they hope to see improvements over the next decade. These include better measures to address the rising cost of living, the ageing population, and employment opportunities.

In terms of cultural pride, the survey found that “Home” is the favourite patriotic song for half of the respondents. Additionally, 34% of respondents identified chilli crab as the national delicacy that best represents Singapore. /TISG/

Featured image by Deposit Photos

