Singaporeans empathise with local baggage handler who was caught throwing suitcases at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A baggage handling incident at Changi Airport Terminal 2 has sparked an outpouring of public empathy, after a video showing a SATS employee tossing luggage onto a conveyor belt circulated online.

The incident, which took place on April 23, came to light after Instagram user Eric Yoong shared footage of the baggage handler throwing suitcases and boxes onto a baggage belt. In his post, Mr Yoong questioned the worker’s actions, writing, “I don’t think that’s the correct way for a baggage officer to handle those unclaimed luggage by throwing it back to the luggage belt instead of placing it back nicely or leaving it at the side.”

SATS later confirmed to the press that it had investigated the matter. The ground handling company told Mothership, “The behaviour seen in the video does not reflect our service standards or the care with which we expect baggage to be handled. We are sorry that this occurred.”

The company added that the employee involved has since been counselled and reminded of the importance of proper baggage handling, even under operational pressure.

However, rather than criticising the worker, many Singaporeans responding online expressed understanding and sympathy for the physical demands of the job.

Several commenters pointed to the weight of the luggage and the strain involved. One wrote, “Imagine lifting 20 kg and [needing] to swing across to the belt,” while another said, “See how heavy those luggage and the poor elderly man has to pick up so many? Try, and you get a back injury…” A similar sentiment was echoed by another user who commented, “Sorry…the luggage bags are mostly heavy plus one staff handle. Do you think you can carry properly if you work like him?”

Others suggested that the tossing motion may have been a practical way to reduce physical strain. “They do this to avoid injury, using momentum and swing. Otherwise, it’s backbreaking for a man of his age,” one commenter said, adding that luggage is generally designed to withstand rough handling.

Some also questioned the need to publicise the incident in the first place. “Why need to film this? Don’t break people’s rice bowl la,” one user wrote, while another added, “Ask him to work there, see if he still can complain.”

Several commenters felt the handling seen in the video was not excessive. “Looks normal, leh? If your bag cannot handle this, please go fly a private jet and load your own bags,” one said. Another remarked, “What’s wrong?! He was next to the conveyor belt when he lifted & tossed the luggage on it. He wasn’t throwing like really hard…Slight knock and the suitcases cannot take it?!”

Others highlighted the realities of manual labour and high workloads. “TBH, what’s wrong with the tossing? It’s not like they’re being particularly rough. It’s manual labour; they carry thousands of pieces of luggage every day, it’s no easy job. Do you expect them to put every single piece of luggage down gently?” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Try placing a 32kg bag on a moving belt… Don’t talk big.”

Some responses also reflected frustration at what they saw as excessive complaining. “Like I say, we are becoming a nation of complainers. This complain, that complain,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Everything wants to complain…they never really throw it harshly…please lah…you know how heavy a bag can be sometimes…can give you a slipped disc.”

The incident has since sparked broader discussion about the physical demands faced by airport ground staff, as well as public expectations around service standards and working conditions.