SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user recently asked if people who earn $9,000 to S$10,000 a month, or even more, are still taking public transport.

The post author followed this by asking whether getting a car “doesn’t make financial sense” to those with high wages. Surprisingly, many answered in the affirmative and gave their reasons why.

One wrote that they still take public transport because “the prime CBD area is usually filled with traffic jams,” and parking costs add up and can also burden one’s budget.

Another who also works in the Central Business District wrote that it’s still “public transport for me unless I’m very tired after work.” They don’t even take taxis often, as frequent traffic jams cause their travel time to take longer.

Another wrote that they compromise a little bit by taking a private hire vehicle in the morning to get more sleep, but in the evenings, they take the train home.

One chimed in to say that his manager earns nearly S$20,000 a month and, despite owning a car, still takes the train to the office at the CBD.

“He stays at the east, and he says the difference in travelling time using public transport vs car during peak hour is barely any different +/- 10 mins tops, not to mention having to find and pay for parking space,” they added.

A Reddit user noted that they know some people who earn S$25K per month but still take public transport, which is “seriously so convenient” in Singapore, where buses and trains are reliable.

Another posted the Gustavo Petro quote, “A developed country is not a place where the poor have cars. It’s where the rich use public transportation.”

However, one pointed out that people with high salaries usually live in places that are “well connected by public transport,” which makes it very convenient for them.

One said that taking the MRT can be faster than taking the car.

Others who consume alcohol at social events said public transport is the better and safer option for them.

The finance blog Seedly said in April 2023 that a person would need a gross monthly income of S$8,729 to comfortably afford the least expensive vehicle on the market. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)