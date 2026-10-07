In the House | 3 m read

Singaporeans divided after Grace Fu says rummaging through public bins for BCRS containers is illegal

Anna Maria Romero | October 7, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: After Singapore implemented the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) earlier this year, some people have been seen going through garbage bins to collect bottles for refunds. One man even claimed that he has gotten over S$1,000 in refunds from gathering other people’s empty bottles and cans. More recently, a photo posted on social media of a child and an adult appearing to rummage through a trash bin received a lot of attention, and the post author expressed concerns, including those that involve health issues, over the matter. Remarks from Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Tuesday (Oct 6) may put a damper on this going forward, as she told Parliament that rummaging through public rubbish bins is against the law. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

People’s Action Party MP Hazlina Abdul Halim (East Coast) raised a question to Ms Fu asking about measures that would prevent unhygienic practices under the BCRS scheme, including going through trash cans and pouring leftover drinks onto public walkways. In a written reply, the minister said, “Members of the public should do their part in keeping shared spaces clean. Rummaging through public refuse bins, removing items from them, and leaving or spilling waste on the ground are against the law. The National Environment Agency will take action against those who have committed these offences.” She reminded people who bring their drink containers that they should be empty before bringing them to the Return Right Reverse Vending Machines, and noted that most people who do so exercise responsible behaviour.

Indeed, a regulation under the Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations says, “No person shall rake or grub in the contents of any refuse bin, refuse bin centre, refuse bin compartment, refuse cart or refuse vehicle or remove anything therefrom.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Offenders may face high fines if they do so. What Singaporeans are saying However, Singaporeans had a lot to say about the matter, with some asserting that taking a compassionate approach toward people who collect bottles to collect the refunds. “Not everyone is financially comfortable. For some people, even 10 cents can make a difference. Under the BCRS, collecting 10 eligible bottles or cans is already $1. It might seem like pocket change to many of us, but to someone struggling, every single cent matters Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Instead of immediately judging or criminalising people for looking through bins for recyclables, perhaps we should also ask ourselves why someone feels the need to do it in the first place. A little empathy goes a long way,” a Facebook user wrote.

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