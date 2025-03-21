SINGAPORE: What began as a platform primarily for meal deliveries has transformed into a major player in Singapore’s fast-paced Q-commerce sector, catering to a wide range of consumer needs beyond food. Today, platforms like Deliveroo are reshaping how people shop, offering everything from groceries and personal care essentials to last-minute gifts.

Expanding beyond food – a shift in consumer expectations

An article published by Retail Asia highlighted the reality that as consumer behaviour evolves, the demand for quick and convenient deliveries has skyrocketed. According to Jason Parke, general manager of Deliveroo Singapore, around 80% of consumers now rely on delivery platforms for their daily necessities. “Over half of those surveyed also expect to use delivery apps for more than just food, including groceries, gifting, and other services.”

Q-commerce revenue in Singapore is projected to reach $370 million this year, driven by consumers’ preference for same-day deliveries. With 61% of Southeast Asian consumers expecting their orders within one to three hours, the rapid pace of delivery is more important than ever. This demand is often fuelled by urgent, unplanned purchases—like running out of medication or needing a gift at the last minute.

A new era of convenience – fast deliveries and gift-giving

As the demand for convenience grows, the role of Q-commerce in last-minute gift shopping has also gained traction. “There’s a growing trend of consumers using Q-commerce for last-minute gifts,” said Parke. Whether it’s a toy for a child’s birthday or a bottle of wine for a dinner party, these platforms have responded by expanding their offerings.

Deliveroo has added a variety of new services, including Express Flower, Singapore’s largest flower store, and partnerships with health and pharmacy suppliers like Sheng Siong. The company has also enhanced its gifting options, allowing users to add gifts and digital greeting cards to their orders, creating a more personalised and flexible shopping experience.

Q-commerce – a complement to traditional e-commerce

While Q-commerce is evolving to focus on convenience and flexibility, it doesn’t spell the end for traditional e-commerce. Raphael Zennou, VP of Quick Commerce at Foodpanda, highlighted that consumer expectations have shifted towards a balance of speed and convenience. “Most consumers are highly satisfied with a delivery time between 30 and 45 minutes,” he explained. To meet this demand, platforms have started offering features like priority and scheduled deliveries, as well as self-pickup options.

For retailers, Q-commerce presents a valuable opportunity to extend their reach beyond traditional stores. Zennou noted that while brick-and-mortar shops are limited by foot traffic, delivery platforms provide access to a much broader audience. Merchants can use the platforms’ data and logistics to offer quick deliveries with minimal investment.

Looking ahead, both Parke and Zennou agree that Q-commerce and traditional e-commerce will likely continue to coexist. While Q-commerce excels at fulfilling immediate needs, traditional e-commerce still plays a crucial role in larger, planned purchases. As both models evolve, they may even begin to integrate, offering consumers the option to get products delivered quickly after spotting them on social media.

With the global Q-commerce market expected to grow significantly, reaching 788 million users by 2027, the future of shopping looks set to be faster, more flexible, and increasingly integrated across different retail channels.