Singaporeans call ex-PAP MP Lee Bee Wah an ‘inspiration’

SINGAPORE: The story of former Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah was featured in a recent Facebook post, and many commenters agreed that while she may not have been the most popular or well-liked MP during her years of office, there are many things to admire about her character.

In his July 3 post, the local content creator Alvin Huang traced Ms Lee’s background, from growing up in extreme poverty in rural Malaysia, where her parents, both rubber tappers, earned just RM400 (S$126) each month while raising eight children. And while she left school when she was just in Primary 5, one of her teachers persuaded her parents to allow her to return.

In 1980, when Ms Lee was just 20, she moved to Singapore and obtained an engineering degree while supporting her siblings. She later became the first woman to serve as president of the Institution of Engineers Singapore.

She served as an MP from 2006 to 2020, and Mr Huang wrote, “In Parliament, she was unlike anyone else in the Chamber. She talked about snakes and rats, pigeon droppings and second-hand cigarette smoke, litterbugs and broken lifts. The things that most MPs consider too small for the national stage but that residents lose sleep over every single night.”

He also wrote glowingly about her persistence in knocking on doors until she got answers, and how she was praised by former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for her energy and dedication.

After leaving Parliament, she continued mentoring younger MPs and donated proceeds from her autobiography, Plantation to Parliament, to support children, who, like her, came from low-income families.

Like Mr Huang’s other posts, the one about Ms Lee has received a lot of comments, with some Facebook users sharing their impressions of the former MP.

“She was the best MP I ever had… Go find another MP who does even a fraction of what she did for Khatib,” one wrote.

“I would say she is very driven. Very much in line with someone who is compassionate about basic necessities for those who could not have them. Sometimes you just have to raise your voice to make a point,” added another.

A third wrote, “Admirable woman Lee Bee Wah, what an inspiration!”

“She’s a true inspiration indeed!” a commenter agreed.

Others, however, acknowledged that her personal style did not go over well with everyone.

“She’s good, but some ppl may not like being pushed,” one pointed out.

Another commented that Ms Lee was “perhaps too vocal for some.”

“Many don’t like her. But I respect her. A good MP,” a third opined. /TISG

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