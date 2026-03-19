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Thursday, March 19, 2026
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Singapore News
2 min.Read

Singaporeans ask President Tharman if more support is coming

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

NGAPORE: On Wednesday (March 18), President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said in a Facebook post that he has approved the Government’s spending plans for the year, although he warned, “these are bracing times.”

He referred to the past three weeks, as the widening conflict in the Middle East threatens to upend the global economy, saying that in such a short time, the world has become more troubled.

“For every week that the war continues and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the higher fuel prices will go and the longer they stay high, but the problems go beyond oil and gas markets. Supplies of fertiliser have been sharply reduced, which will impact food supply and prices, and so too, supplies of many other critical commodities like aluminium and helium that the world depends on,” wrote the President.

Nevertheless, the biggest threat is that of “a long storm of global political instability” resulting in a world that has grown more fragile.

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However, he added that Singapore has strategic buffers in the form of “reserves that will help us deal with major crises, as we have done before.

We have Singapore Budgets that enable us to invest boldly in every needed skill and capability, and to preserve some finances for future needs.”

Furthermore, Singapore has built relationships with other countries that serve it well at this time, opening fresh opportunities that benefit both sides, allowing the city-state to diversify its trade and sources of energy.

“That must remain the Singapore way. Always prepared for a world where things may not go as we hope. Investing in the future for every Singaporean. Contributing our part to the global good. And standing up for what we believe in – a fair, open and humane world order,” he wrote.

What Singaporeans are saying

Many commenters on his post said they found his words to be reassuring and thanked him for his leadership.

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As one put it, “Every word you said sounds just right for the times.”

There were others, however, who asked if, given the uncertainty of the times, more assistance would be forthcoming.

“Sir, any immediate budget to help tide citizens over, for the next 6-9 months?” asked one.

“We need more support from the gov’t,” wrote another.

“Boss, it will be a great help if you can immediately help to ease the burden of drivers due to the high fuel costs, like…. Right now,” chimed in a third.

“Sir, a lot of middle and low-income people cannot cope with the rising costs. Hope you can do something about it immediately!” another urged.

“Yes. We need more support from gov’t during these critical crisis periods. Jobs are not easy to find. I’m out of a job for one year,” a Facebook user wrote.

One simply cut to the chase, commenting, “More CDC vouchers pls.” /TISG

Read also: Singapore likely to experience retail price increase as a result of fuel shock

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