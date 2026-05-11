‘Singaporeans are unhappy because they’re always chasing what 5Cs others have’ — SG comedian Kumar says, ‘Don’t be jealous; be grateful and happy with what you have’

SINGAPORE: Singaporean comedian and performer Kumar believes many Singaporeans are unhappy because they spend too much time chasing others’ lifestyles rather than appreciating what they already have.

Speaking on a YouTube interview published on May 7 by Max Chernov, who features raw conversations about wealth, global mobility, and mastery, Kumar said modern Singapore life has become an endless pursuit of money, status, condos, cars, and social expectations.

“Singapore need to slow down, think, live for the moment and enjoy life,” Kumar said. “Because we are all in a chase. We are all chasing for the money, chasing for a better life,” he pointed to younger Singaporeans who feel pressured to achieve the traditional 5Cs (Cash, Car, Credit Card, Condominium, and Country Club) milestones, dubbed the “Singapore Dream” early in life, before turning 30.

Kumar then questioned whether such people have stopped asking themselves what actually makes them happy. “You need to know what makes you happy and find your happiness,” he said.

“Don’t be jealous about what your friend has…”

One of Kumar’s strongest points during the interview was about making unnecessary personal comparisons of other people’s lifestyles and financial status.

He said many Singaporeans measure their lives against those of friends, colleagues, or social media influencers without considering differences in income, profession, or circumstances.

“Don’t be jealous about what your friend has,” Kumar advised, adding, “We have to be grateful for what we have and be happy with what we have.”

He added further that many people appear happy on the surface but struggle internally, harbouring such envious tendencies. “They look happy, they think they’re happy, but instead they’re not happy,” he explained.

“Be grateful and happy with what you have…”

Kumar warned that such constant comparison and envy can slowly push people into depression, especially when they feel they are falling behind others financially or socially.

“It’s eating them up,” he said, “so eventually they’ll get into depression because they don’t have what others have,” he added, [so] “be happy with what you have. I’m very happy with what I have. Extremely. I’m very at peace. I have my Netflix. I’m very happy,” he laughed.

On a serious note, discussions about burnout, silent exhaustion, and “rat race” culture have become increasingly common online in recent years, so Kumar’s comments now may resonate with many Singaporeans facing rising living costs, housing concerns, debt, and work stress.

“You don’t need to have S$1M in the bank to be happy…”

Kumar also pushed back against the idea that happiness comes only after achieving major financial goals. “You don’t have to have one million [dollars] in the bank [to be happy],” he said. “You can find happiness with S$10,000,” he assured.

The comedian also said he personally prefers balance to endless work. “I’m not greedy,” he exclaimed. “I’m happy doing [my comedy show] three times a week because it gives me enough money to pay my rent, to have my lifestyle, and be happy.”

He also cautioned against living beyond one’s means through bank loans and credit card debt, saying many people create unnecessary stress by trying to maintain lifestyles they cannot comfortably afford.

“You can live, you can work, and you can sustain your lifestyle; that’s most important. Don’t live out of your means,” were Kumar’s exact words of advice.

“Don’t always complain about work. Do something that makes you happy…”

Beyond money, Kumar said, people need healthier ways to manage their stress levels. He encouraged Singaporeans to spend less time complaining about work and more time pursuing hobbies, exercising, or engaging in activities they genuinely enjoy.

“Do some outdoor activity that makes you happy to balance this frustration at work,” he advised, adding, “Exercise is so important.” He also joked that “the biggest enemy for us is the handphone,” referring to mobile phone addiction and modern digital habits that keep people indoors all the time.

In addition, according to Kumar, happiness is less about chasing perfection and more about balance, gratitude, and knowing when enough is enough.

“Find your happiness. Happiness is not a place, it’s a direction…”

Kumar closed the interview with a simple message to all Singaporeans that summed up his views on life.

“Find your happiness.”

“Happiness is not a place, it’s a direction.”

“Don’t be greedy. Be grateful. Be kind. Be happy.”

Besides advising the people of Singapore to be grateful and happy in life, Kumar also touched on dating pressure, masculinity, mental health, financial stress, migration, technology, and Singapore society in greater depth.

Watch the full context of Kumar’s opinions, advice, and suggestions in the video interview with Max Chernov below: