‘Singaporeans are nice people’: Foreigner praises Singaporeans after unforgettable internship experience at SGH

SINGAPORE: Spending three months in Singapore as an intern turned out to be one of the most memorable chapters of one foreigner’s life, so much so that they left with a full heart, happy memories, and probably a few extra kilograms from birthday cake.

Writing on the r/singaporespeaks forum on Thursday (July 2), the foreigner shared that their colleagues at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) made every day brighter with their warmth and kindness.

“My colleagues were so nice to me every single day. We even celebrated my birthday together. Always smiling, always helpful. It was like a dream,” they wrote, describing the internship as a “beautiful experience.”

On their final day, they admitted their emotions got the better of them.

“I couldn’t retain my tears on my last day in SG. I think this experience will remain in my memory for life. Unpopular opinion: Singaporeans are nice people.”

“They are nice to you, till you manage to offend them”

The post quickly gained traction online. Many commenters said the intern’s story matched what they had experienced themselves.

One wrote, “Unpopular? I’ve stayed inside as a patient a few times, and I would say that it’s given me good vibes. Everyone treated me with care and concern. I think that because everyone is helpful and willing to help, the positive vibes spread.”

Another said, “Yup, the majority are nice and mind their own business. Every country has its bad people.”

A third joked, “Singaporeans in real life are some of the nicest people you’ll meet. I dunno why as soon as they open a Reddit account, they become different.”

Not everyone was convinced, though.

One person argued that people may have been friendlier because the intern was not seen as competition.

One said, “Nice because you’re not a threat to them…Wait until you’re competing for jobs.”

Another shared, “I reaaaaaaaally don’t wanna be that person, but I believe your pleasant experience is also particularly due to your status as an intern, and your healthcare industry, which may attract people of a kinder demeanour/disposition. I’m in financial sales, and I can tell you… People are cruel and unkind. But that’s my industry. In general, I think SG is docile and cordial.”

A third added, “They are nice to you, till you manage to offend them. The true test of nice is how they react when you do.”

In other news, a young Singaporean woman expressed her anger online after her father suddenly lost his job despite spending years working hard and remaining loyal to his company.

On a Reddit forum called “r/SingaporeRaw,” the daughter said she found it rather unfair that her father was laid off after the company decided to relocate its production operations to Malaysia.

Read more: ‘The company he worked for decided to move production to Malaysia’: Daughter upset after father’s layoff, says he ‘worked hard and stayed loyal’